Ashes 2019: 'We are witnessing greatness', Twitter reacts to yet another century from rampant Steve Smith
Here's how twitter reacted after Steve Smith registered his 26th Test ton on Day 2 of the fourth Ashes Test at Manchester
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNGW Vs THAW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs SCOW Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW Vs USAW Netherlands Women beat USA Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 4 wickets
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women tied with Rwanda Women
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 5th, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 6th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
GDP growth at 5%: P Chidambaram slams Narendra Modi govt but forgets own uninspiring track record as finance minister
-
Month after Kashmir lockdown began, detained activists and politicians free to go as long as they promise not to 'disturb the peace'
-
Saaho sails past Rs 300 cr worldwide, dethrones Maharshi to become highest-grossing Telugu film of 2019
-
DK Shivakumar arrested in money laundering case: Congress must disown tainted leaders before accusing BJP of witch-hunt
-
Hurricane Dorian begins lashing US east coast, strengthens to Category 3 storm; at least 20 dead so far
-
India vs Oman, LIVE Score, FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier Football Match: Tough test awaits Igor Stimac's team
-
Linking of retail, MSME loans with external benchmark: Consumer is the loser in tug of war between RBI, banks for fairness in pricing
-
Varun Grover on adapting Sacred Games, and why pro-establishment comedy is against Indian culture
-
Sikkim rail project: Amid protests, environmentalists warn of disaster waiting to happen
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Australia star batsman Steve Smith marked his return to international cricket with a third hundred of the Ashes series as he reached three figures on the second day of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Smith had missed England's dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley after being ruled out with a concussion suffered when he was hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer during the drawn second match at Lord's.
The 30-year-old Smith, back on top of the ICC's Test batting rankings, resumed Thursday on his overnight score of 60 not but was dropped on 65 when Archer failed to hold a caught and bowled chance.
Having already extended his Ashes record of eight successive fifties, he hoisted his 26th Test century in 160 balls, including 11 fours, with a whipped two through square leg off Craig Overton.
This was former Australia captain Smith's third century of an Ashes where his lowest scores is the 92 he made after being felled by Archer at Lord's.
Smith scored 144 and 142 in Australia's 251-run win in the series opener at Edgbaston -- his first Test since completing a 12-month ban for ball-tampering.
The five-match contest is currently level at 1-1, with holders Australia looking to win their first Ashes series in England for 18 years.
Smith demands RESPECT
Phenomenon
Some player
We are witnessing greatness
Absolute champion
In an elite company
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Sep 05, 2019 18:09:16 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Australia batsman Steve Smith dismisses Jofra Archer threat, says other bowlers have had more success against him
Ashes 2019: Tim Paine admits making mistakes in third Test, says team has moved on from Leeds debacle
Ashes 2019: Dissecting Jofra Archer's bowling action and what makes him a pace sensation