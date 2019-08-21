Ashes 2019: Tim Paine says 'same old' Steve Smith won't lose form when he returns to action
Tim Paine lauded his teammate Steve Smith for his heroic effort at Lord's, calling him 'the best batsman in the world' and asserting that he'll return to action soon
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 PNG Vs OMA Live Now
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs CAY Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BP Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs MW Bijapur Bulls beat Mysuru Warriors by 8 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs SL Shivamogga Lions beat Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BB Ballari Tuskers beat Bijapur Bulls by 7 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW Vs BP Match Abandoned
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 124 runs
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 USA Vs CAY USA beat Cayman Islands by 10 runs (D/L method)
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs CAN Match Abandoned
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs PNG Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 38 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 NEDW vs BANW - Aug 23rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW vs THAW - Aug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT vs BB - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT vs BB - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR vs IB - Aug 23rd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
P Chidambaram INX Media Case LATEST updates: CBI takes ex-finance minister in custody after high drama at Delhi residence
-
Adivasis and the Indian State: Stereotyped as 'primitive' and 'savage', tribal communities fight for right to choose social, cultural, land-owning systems
-
Babulal Gaur dies at 89: 'Accidental chief minister' of Madhya Pradesh was known for humility, development work in Bhopal
-
Donald Trump acknowledges 'aggressive' China trade policies could tip US into recession, says need strategy for long term benefits
-
Why Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds remains as potent as ever, ten years after its release
-
Not in race to pick stake in Coffee Day Enterprises, says ITC; shares of cafe chain operator locked in 5% upper circuit
-
Navjot Kaur, Lalremsiami score as Indian women's hockey team beat Japan in final to win Olympic test event
-
Gurinder Chadha on Blinded by the Light, being inspired by Bruce Springsteen and recreating '80s Britain
-
1984, When the Sun Didn’t Rise: Scars of anti-Sikh violence won't fade, Teenaa Kaur Pasricha finds
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Leeds: Australia captain Tim Paine is expecting the "same old Steve Smith" when the star batsman eventually returns to Ashes action.
"Steve Smith's the best player in the world, he will come back in the next Test, if it's the next Test or the tour game and we're expecting him to be the same old Steve Smith," said Paine. "He's a high-quality player and he'll adapt as he always has."
File photo Australia captain Tim Paine. Reuters
Smith has been ruled out of Thursday's third Ashes Test at Headingley after being injured by a Jofra Archer 92 mph bouncer in the drawn second Test at Lord's. Marnus Labuschagne, cricket's first concussion substitute, made a fine fifty in the second innings after being hit flush on his helmet grille on his second ball by Archer.
Labuschagne is set to take Smith's place at Headingley as Australia look to fill the void left by being without arguably the world's best batsman.
Smith, whose Test average of 63.24 is exceeded only by all-time great Donald Bradman, marked his return to Test duty after a 12-month ball-tampering ban with innings of 144 and 142 in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston before making 92 at Lord's.
"Steve loves batting, I don't think that's going to change," Paine told reporters at Headingley on Wednesday. "Marnus is strange, he seems to enjoy getting hit on the head, so he's a different kettle of fish altogether. Marnus has handled himself exceptionally, his innings was unbelievable after that happened."
Smith could return to action in the three-day tour game against Derbyshire from 29-31 August, with the fourth Test in a five-match series at Old Trafford beginning on 4 September. The wicketkeeper added: "Clearly they are huge shoes to fill and we don't put all that pressure on Marnus."
Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root said he would have no qualms about a player withdrawing from a match because of concussion.
"I think you have to give the responsibility to the doctors and if they say he's not fit, regardless of the situation in the game, then that has to stand," said Root during his pre-match press conference.
"Of course this is a huge series and it means so much to all our players, but it doesn't mean that much in terms of someone getting seriously hurt and potentially ruining the rest of their life."
World Cup-winner Archer's Test debut, which yielded five wickets, also featured a compelling duel with Smith. "The way Jofra bowled in that spell made for great cricket," said Root. "It was great to be on the field and be part of that."
But Root, who will be back on his Yorkshire home ground this week, added: "You never want to see someone go off injured like that. There was a lot of concern in our dressing-room for his (Smith's) health and it's great to see he's up and about and is fine."
England too, have been without a star player after James Anderson, their all-time leading wicket-taker, broke down early in his spell at Edgbaston with a calf injury that paved the way for Archer's Test bow at Lord's.
"We had the challenge of Jimmy going down four overs into a Test match and had to manage that without a replacement," said Root. "You get these swings within a big series like this every now and again and when you get your opportunity you've got to jump on it."
England have not won any of their last eight Tests against Australia but must win at least two of the next three if they are to regain the Ashes.
Root, with England having had the better of a rain-affected draw at Lord's, insisted: "The thing that has to change from the last game is not much, we just need two extra days' cricket, which we lost to the weather.
"I feel we are in a really good position in the series to square it up this week, then put a lot of pressure on Australia."
Updated Date:
Aug 21, 2019 21:41:41 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Marnus Labuschagne's gritty fifty overshadows Ben Stokes' ton as second Test ends in draw
Ashes 2019: Joe Root pleased to see Jofra Archer 'shaking things up and living up to hype' on Test debut
Ashes 2019: Super sub Marnus Labuschagne admits experiencing rollercoaster of emotions at Lord's