Ashes 2019: 'Stokes revives the ghost of Botham', how English and Aussie media reacted to England all-rounder's heroics in Leeds Test
Here's how Australian and English media reacted to Ben Stokes' heroics in the nail-biting third Test between England and Australia in Leeds.
Just a little bit over a month after his heroics led to England's historic Cricket World Cup triumph, all-rounder Ben Stokes was at it again with a mind-blowing knock of 135 runs as Joe Root's men completed a sensational one-wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes Test.
The New Zealand-born Stokes immediately received praise from all over the world, and current and former cricketers soon took to Twitter to congratulate him.
Stokes was dropped by Marcus Harris at third man off Pat Cummins and survived an easy runout chance and clear lbw decision close to the end. The allrounder finished with 11 fours and eight sixes overall in one of the greatest innings by an England batsman. Here's how the English and Australian media reacted to the all-rounders' epic innings.
The Australian newspaper gave the headline Stokes revives the ghost of Botham, referring to the latter's match-winning knock of 149 not out after England were enforced to follow-on in an Ashes Test match in 1981.
Image of Ben Stokes. Image courtesy: The Australian newspaper
Stokes made the front page of English newspaper The Daily Telegraph that put a headline titled 'Howzat! Stokes pulls off greatest ever innings in Ashes miracle Test'.
The Sun put up a headline in their front page which they titled 'Go Urn,my son', hinting that Stokes could be a threat in the remaining two Tests as well.
England-based Financial Times rather kept it simple in their headline, saying ' Stokes secures England win', with a picture of him celebrating.
Australian newspaper The Courier Mail decided to humorously use Stokes as a verb in their front-page headline which read ' Stoked!Aussies shattered as England all-rounder plays miracle innings to steal victory', with a photo of the 28-year-old.
Ben Stokes celebrating England's win. Image courtesy: Courier Mail newspaper
The five-match series is now tied 1-1, with the second Test having been drwan. The fourth Test will be played from 4 September in Manchester.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Aug 26, 2019 18:38:50 IST
