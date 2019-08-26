First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
IND in WI | 1st Test Aug 22, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 318 runs
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: 'Stokes revives the ghost of Botham', how English and Aussie media reacted to England all-rounder's heroics in Leeds Test

Here's how Australian and English media reacted to Ben Stokes' heroics in the nail-biting third Test between England and Australia in Leeds.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 26, 2019 18:38:50 IST

Just a little bit over a month after his heroics led to England's historic Cricket World Cup triumph, all-rounder Ben Stokes was at it again with a mind-blowing knock of 135 runs as Joe Root's men completed a sensational one-wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes Test.

The New Zealand-born Stokes immediately received praise from all over the world, and current and former cricketers soon took to Twitter to congratulate him.

Stokes was dropped by Marcus Harris at third man off Pat Cummins and survived an easy runout chance and clear lbw decision close to the end. The allrounder finished with 11 fours and eight sixes overall in one of the greatest innings by an England batsman. Here's how the English and Australian media reacted to the all-rounders' epic innings.

The Australian newspaper gave the headline Stokes revives the ghost of Botham, referring to the latter's match-winning knock of 149 not out after England were enforced to follow-on in an Ashes Test match in 1981.

Ashes 2019: Stokes revives the ghost of Botham, how English and Aussie media reacted to England all-rounders heroics in Leeds Test

Image of Ben Stokes. Image courtesy: The Australian newspaper

Stokes made the front page of English newspaper The Daily Telegraph that put a headline titled 'Howzat! Stokes pulls off greatest ever innings in Ashes miracle Test'.

The Sun put up a headline in their front page which they titled 'Go Urn,my son', hinting that Stokes could be a threat in the remaining two Tests as well.

England-based Financial Times rather kept it simple in their headline, saying ' Stokes secures England win', with a picture of him celebrating.

Australian newspaper The Courier Mail decided to humorously use Stokes as a verb in their front-page headline which read ' Stoked!Aussies shattered as England all-rounder plays miracle innings to steal victory', with a photo of the 28-year-old.

Ben Stokes celebrating England's win. Image courtesy: Courier Mail newspaper

Ben Stokes celebrating England's win. Image courtesy: Courier Mail newspaper

The five-match series is now tied 1-1, with the second Test having been drwan. The fourth Test will be played from 4 September in Manchester.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2019 18:38:50 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Ben Stokes, Cricket, England, England Cricket Team, England Vs Australia, England Vs Australia 2019, England Vs Australia Test Series, Sports, SportsTracker, The Ashes

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all