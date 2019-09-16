First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series | Match 3 Sep 15, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series | Match 2 Sep 14, 2019
AFG vs ZIM
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
IRE T20I Tri-Series Sep 16, 2019
SCO vs NED
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
IRE T20I Tri-Series Sep 17, 2019
IRE vs SCO
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: Steve Smith says he was 'pretty cooked' mentally and physically following run-fest series against England

Few expected Smith to rediscover the form he had shown before being banished to the sidelines for 12 months for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Reuters, Sep 16, 2019 14:53:16 IST

London: Run-machine Steve Smith described himself as being “pretty cooked” after his prolific bat ensured Australia will return home having retained the coveted urn after their 2-2 drawn Ashes series against England.

Smith’s tally of 774 runs from seven innings with a Bradmanesque 110-plus average in a bowler-dominated series illustrates how he single-handedly carried Australia’s run-scoring burden.

Ashes 2019: Steve Smith says he was pretty cooked mentally and physically following run-fest series against England

File image of Steve Smith. AP

Marnus Labuschagne was the next Australian with 353, while Matthew Wade, with 337, was the only other Australian to have aggregated 200 or more.

“I have given it my all while I have been here for the last four-and-a-half months but I didn’t have much more to give today,” Smith told reporters on Sunday after England salvaged a win at The Oval to ensure the first drawn Ashes series since 1972.

“I was pretty cooked mentally and physically and I am looking forward to a couple of weeks off and heading back for the Australian summer.”

England’s two victories in the series came in a match Smith missed after a blow to his neck and one in which he scored his only sub-50 score of the series.

Smith’s prolific run not only restored him at the top of Test batting rankings but also won over the hostile English fans, who booed him throughout the preceding World Cup and much of the Ashes series.

“It was a nice reception when I walked off, would have been nice to have a few more runs under my belt,” Smith said after his dismissal for 23 in the second innings at The Oval.

Few expected the 30-year-old to rediscover the form he had shown before being banished to the sidelines for 12 months for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

But he put to rest such fears by smashing a magnificent 144 on day one of the Edgbaston Test, scoring more than half of the team total of 284 in the series opener.

“First Test is always important in an Ashes series and to pull the team out of trouble gave me the confidence to know I could slot straight back in and perform,” Smith said.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 14:53:16 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Ashes Series 2019, Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, England Vs Australia, England Vs Australia 5th Test, England Vs Australia Test Series, Marnus Labuschagne, Sports, Steve Smith, The Ashes

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all