Ashes 2019: Steve Smith expresses pride over back-to-back tons at Edgbaston on Test comeback
An emotional Steve Smith admitted his brilliant contribution to Australia's first Test humbling of England was a dream come true after the pain of his ball-tampering ban.
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 Delhi Vs VBKV Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 15 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 33 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs RTW Dindigul Dragons beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 5 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs VBKV Chepauk Super Gillies beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 61 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 FRAW Vs AUTW France Women beat Austria Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 JERW Vs NORW Jersey Women beat Norway Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs JERW Jersey Women beat Austria Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs NORW Austria Women beat Norway Women by 6 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 13 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 251 runs
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 6th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs IREW - Aug 8th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs THAW - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs SCOW - Aug 9th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP vs RTW - Aug 6th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs LKK - Aug 7th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK vs SMP - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
J&K bifurcation: Keeping Valley with Jammu will make things worse; end of decades-old revolt only possible if Kashmir gets autonomy
-
Amit Shah moves proposal to scrap Article 370; Mehbooba mourns 'darkest day in Indian democracy'; BJP leaders hail 'historical day'
-
Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests cause transport chaos with more than 100 flights cancelled today
-
Maharashtra rains: Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Pune for next 5 days
-
Anushka Sharma's decision to take sabbatical from acting shows actors like her rise above fear of irrelevance
-
Citi Open 2019: Nick Kyrgios wins sixth title and it is time we stopped expecting him to ‘come of age’
-
Sensex tanks over 418 points due to intense selling in banking, finance and metal stocks amid Kashmir uncertainty
-
Dalit writing, global contexts: Re-examining the legacy of Lal Singh Dil, Punjab's 'Poet of the Revolution'
-
Indian states demand payment for ecosystem services: An idea whose time has come
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Birmingham: An emotional Steve Smith admitted his brilliant contribution to Australia's first Test humbling of England was a dream come true after the pain of his ball-tampering ban.
Smith hit 144 and 142 as Australia beat England by 251 runs at Edgbaston to win the opening game of the five-match Ashes series.
Steve Smith played a central role in Australia's victory at Edgbaston, scoring 144 and 142. Reuters
It was a personal triumph for Smith, who was playing in his first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in last year's shocking ball-tampering scandal on Australia's tour of South Africa.
"It feels pretty special, winning the first Test in England is really special. It feels great, I'm loving being back playing cricket for Australia, doing what I love and contributing to wins," Smith told BBC's Test Match Special.
"To score two hundreds in a match — the first time I've done that in any form of cricket in my life — is very special and I'm very proud."
Smith revealed he had lost his passion for cricket as a result of his ban and an elbow injury, but he is now fully motivated again and reaping the rewards.
"I didn't dream about how I would come back. I was just letting time pass and when I got my elbow brace off after surgery something clicked and I was ready to play cricket again. I did lose that love for a little bit but I'm back doing what I love now and it's great," he said.
Smith changed the tone of the match, leading Australia to 284 all out in their first innings from a perilous 122-8.
"When I got that first hundred I was just thinking, 'don't burst into tears.' That was as special as my first hundred back in 2013. It was a relief to get it out of the way," he said.
"I copped a bit of stick out there but I'm not paying much attention to that and fortunately we've got a good Aussie contingent here. They're creating a good atmosphere for us and we're grateful for it."
Updated Date:
Aug 05, 2019 21:35:28 IST
Also See
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Australia's batting on Day 1
Ashes 2019: Australia captain Tim Paine hails Steve Smith as 'best Test batsman we've ever seen'
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith savours 1st Test century after fearing ball tampering scandal would end career