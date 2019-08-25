First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 10 Aug 25, 2019
CAN vs BER
Canada beat Bermuda by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 9 Aug 24, 2019
CAY vs USA
USA beat Cayman Islands by 9 wickets
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: Steve Smith expected to play tour match against Derbyshire ahead of fourth Test

Steve Smith is now expected to return to action in a three-day tour match at Derby starting Thursday with a view to being available for selection for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, that begins on 4 September.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 25, 2019 16:11:53 IST

Leeds: Steve Smith is set to make his return to action in a tour match against Derbyshire after the Australia star batted against bowlers for the first time on Sunday since being concussed.

Smith, one of the world's leading batsmen, was ruled out of the ongoing third Ashes Test at Headingley with concussion after being hit by a 92 mph bouncer from England fast bowler Jofra Archer in the drawn second match at Lord's.

Ashes 2019: Steve Smith expected to play tour match against Derbyshire ahead of fourth Test

Steve Smith batted against bowlers for the first time on Sunday since being concussed. AP

But he is now expected to return to action in a three-day tour match at Derby starting Thursday with a view to being available for selection for the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, that begins on 4 September.

"Steve Smith batted against bowlers for the first time today (Sunday)," said an Australia team spokesman.

"The session lasted 25 minutes. He also did some high intensity running."

The spokesman added: "He will continue to be assessed but is expected to play in the tour match at Derby."

Smith has made a spectacular return to Test cricket in what is the former Australia captain's first series since he completed a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

He made 144 and 142 in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston and 92 at Lord's, having retired hurt on 80 when struck on his unprotected neck by Archer.

Marnus Labuschagne, Test cricket's inaugural concussion substitute, has made three successive fifties against England since replacing Smith, including scores of 74 and 80 at Headingley.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 and victory in Leeds will see them retain the Ashes at 2-0 up with two to play.

England began the fourth day of the third Test on 156-3, still needing a further 203 runs to reach a target of 359 that would see them complete a remarkable win given they were bowled out for just 67 — their lowest Ashes total in 71 years — in the first innings of this match.

Joe Root, the England captain, is 75 not out on his Yorkshire home ground, and Ben Stokes two not out.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 16:11:53 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Australia, Cricket, Derbyshire, England, England Vs Australia, Marbus Labuschagne, Old Trafford Test, Steve Smith, Steve Smith Concussion

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all