First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series | Match 2 Sep 14, 2019
AFG vs ZIM
Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Sep 13, 2019
USA vs PNG
USA beat Papua New Guinea by 5 runs (D/L method)
IRE T20I Tri-Series Sep 15, 2019
IRE vs NED
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 15, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: Ricky Ponting says David Warner certain for Pakistan Test series despite poor outing in England, backs youngster Will Pucovski for No 6 spot

Ricky Ponting said that only David Warner, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are the batsmen certain for the summer Test series at home against Pakistan

Agence France-Presse, Sep 15, 2019 12:07:50 IST

Sydney: Only three Australian batsmen are certain to start the summer Test series against Pakistan, according to former skipper Ricky Ponting, with David Warner among them.

Ponting, who has been a sounding board for coach Justin Langer in recent months, unsurprisingly nominated the in-form Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne as the other two.

Ashes 2019: Ricky Ponting says David Warner certain for Pakistan Test series despite poor outing in England, backs youngster Will Pucovski for No 6 spot

File photo Will Pucovski. AFP

That leaves spots to fill and Australia's greatest run-scorer said he would like to see young prospect Will Pucovski, who has battled mental health issues, given a debut in the first Test at the Gabba from 12 November.

"Warner's going to be a lock," Ponting told cricket.com.au, despite the opener having a miserable Ashes tour where he has struggled to get into double digits.

"I don't care if he gets another duck in the second innings of this Test match (at the Oval), he's going to be a lock for the Australian summer. Marnus is an absolute lock. Smith's a lock."

"There are still question marks around the guys in the middle, (Matthew) Wade and (Travis) Head," he added. "(Opener Marcus) Harris has looked tested against good quality fast bowling in this series."

Australia have chopped and changed their top and middle-order against England, with Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft among those dropped after failing to fire.

Their lack of form could open the door for Joe Burns and Kurtis Patterson, who were controversially left out of the squad for England despite making centuries in their last home Test against Sri Lanka.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey could also get a look in, although Ponting said Tim Paine should continue as captain during the summer Tests against Pakistan and New Zealand.

"With so many gaps like that, I'd like to see somebody like Pucovski get an opportunity," he added. "Everyone's talked about him for a long time. A couple of years before the next Ashes series you want to try and blood someone in that No 6 role and he'd be the obvious candidate."

The 21-year-old smashed a superb 243 for Victoria against Western Australia last season, which saw him parachuted into the national setup for two Tests against Sri Lanka.

He was overlooked for the first one in Brisbane and again missed out on selection for the second in Canberra before being released to deal with mental health issues. He had suffered similar problems in the past.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 12:07:50 IST

Tags : Ashes 2019, Australia, Cricket, David Warner, Joe Burns, Kurtis Patterson, Marcus Harris, Matthew Wade, New Zealand, Pakistan, Steve Smith, Tim Paine, Travis Head, Victoria, Western Australia, Will Pucovski

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all