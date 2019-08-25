Melbourne: Despite admitting England played really well on day three of the third Ashes Test, Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is optimistic about Australia's win in the game as he feels that Tim Paine-led side has got 'plenty of runs'.

England played brilliantly on day three and need 203 runs to win with seven wickets in hand. It was Joe Denly and Joe Root's 126-run partnership which has put England on a dominating position in the match.

"I know England have played really well this afternoon, they dug deep. Denly and Root's partnership was outstanding, but I think Australia has still got plenty of runs," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

Both Denly and Root scored their respective half-century in the fourth inning. However, soon after scoring a half-century, Denly (50) was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

Ponting said that Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have bowled 'outstandingly well' right through the game.

"We've seen Hazlewood (2-35) and Cummins (1-33) bowl outstandingly well right through the game and I think as the game goes on Nathan Lyon (0-42) is going to come in to it more and more," he said.

Ponting believes that the new ball will have a great impact on the game when the match will start on day four.

"The wicket looks like it's flattened out considerably late this afternoon but there's a new ball around the corner tomorrow morning. It's been a new-ball wicket all game. The other thing we've seen is in the game it has been a really hard wicket for anyone to come in and start on," Ponting said.

Root (75*) and Ben Stokes (2*) will resume day four from 156/3.