Ashes 2019: 'Nothing to lose,' says spinner Jack Leach over England call-up for Lord’s Test

jack Leach is in contention to start in the clash on Wednesday after replacing fellow spin bowler Moeen Ali in the squad following his team's first Test thrashing at Edgbaston.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 11, 2019 17:53:23 IST

London: Jack Leach admitted on Sunday that he has "nothing to lose" after the England spinner was called up for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's.

Leach is in contention to start in the clash on Wednesday after replacing fellow spin bowler Moeen Ali in the squad following his team's first Test thrashing at Edgbaston, and he is ready to play with no fear after his earlier than expected role in the series.

Ashes 2019: Nothing to lose, says spinner Jack Leach over England call-up for Lord’s Test

File image of Jack Leach. Reuters

"It feels like I've got nothing to lose and a lot to gain," Leach said on BBC radio programme Sportsweek.

"I just want to go and do my thing."

Leach will be key to the task of containing batting star Steve Smith, who scored a century in both Aussie innings last time out to help his side to a 251-run victory over England.

The 28-year-old's last appearance at Lord's earlier this summer saw him score 92 as a nightwatchman as England overcame a dismal first innings to beat Ireland in an Ashes warm-up.

But this week all the focus will be on his bowling as England hope he can be the man to crack Smith.

"There has been a focus on his supposed weakness against left-arm spin," he said.

"I suppose those stats are there but I've just got to — if I'm in the 11 — I've got to do my thing and bowl as well as I can and see what happens.

"It's the same for every batter. I want to get every batter out. Yes, there's Steve Smith but there's 10 other guys as well and I'll be focusing on all of them."

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Cricket, England Vs Australia, Jack Leach, Moeen Ali, Steve Smith

