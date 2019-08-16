Ashes 2019: Nathan Lyon feels unworthy despite equalling Dennis Lillee's tally of Test wickets
Nathan Lyon was uncomfortable seeing himself alongside some of Australia's greatest cricketers after he equalled Dennis Lillee's tally of Test wickets on Thursday.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs DEL Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 12 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs SMP Dindigul Dragons beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by 45 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 SMP Vs VBKV Siechem Madurai Panthers beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 5 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 5 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Oman beat Scotland by 8 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW vs NAMW - Aug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB vs MW - Aug 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB vs IG - Aug 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT vs SL - Aug 17th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Arbitrary decisions by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in zeal to wipe out Chandrababu Naidu's legacy alarm domestic, foreign investors in Andhra Pradesh
-
BS Yediyurappa to visit Delhi tomorrow to finalise Karnataka cabinet expansion, will hold talks with Amit Shah, Narendra Modi
-
MHA to conduct comprehensive review of coastal security after glaring gaps flagged by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba
-
Israel bans US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from visiting its shores; move draws criticism from AIPAC, Democrats
-
Demographic danger: India's population is not just exploding, it's happening in a way that threatens the nation's productivity
-
Raqs-e-Inquilab: In conflict-riddled Kashmir, artists feel compelled to take to the easel, poetry
-
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Telugu Titans' dismal form down to lack of match practice and insufficient recovery time, says coach Gholamreza Mazandarani
-
Pankaj Tripathi on reprising Guruji in Sacred Games 2: He has a crucial role to play in unraveling the mystery
-
As Maharashtra floods yet again, residents of a village in Kolhapur gather what remains of their lives
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6939
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
London: Nathan Lyon was uncomfortable seeing himself alongside some of Australia's greatest cricketers after he equalled Dennis Lillee's tally of Test wickets on Thursday.
Off-spinner Lyon took 3-68, a haul that saw him draw level with celebrated fast bowler Lillee's tally of 355 Test wickets, as England were dismissed for 258 in their first innings on the second day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.
Nathan Lyon's haul of 5/67 played a key role in Australia restricting India to 283. AP
That left Lyon equal third in Australia's all-time list of leading wicket-takers, with only the retired duo of leg-spinner Shane Warne (708) and paceman Glenn McGrath (563) ahead of him.
"I've always said I am not about personal milestones or personal achievements, it's about winning Test matches and Test series for Australia," said Lyon.
"I haven't really had the time to sit back and think about it," added the 31-year-old who got to the mark in 88 matches -- 18 more than Lillee, who played the last of his 70 Tests in 1984.
The often outspoken Lyon, who prior to Australia's 4-0 2017/18 home series win in the last Ashes campaign said he hoped the team could "end the careers" of several England players, has rarely given the impression of lacking confidence.
But he insisted he felt awkward with the company he was now keeping.
"I really struggle to see myself up with the likes of Warne, McGrath, Lillee, it doesn't sit well with me," Lyon said.
"In my eyes those guys are true legends of the game and I'm just some bloke trying to bowl off-breaks and trying to make Australian fans proud of the Australian cricket team."
At stumps, in a match where Wednesday's first day was washed out without a ball bowled, Australia were 30-1 – 228 runs behind.
There was no question that Australia, 1-0 up in the five-match series after their 251-run win in last week's first Test at Edgbaston – a match where Lyon took 6-49 in the second innings - had enjoyed the better of the day's play.
But they did drop several catches and saw England recover from a woeful 138-6 despite recalled fast bowler Josh Hazlewood (3-58) and new-ball partner Pat Cummins (3-61) also taking three wickets apiece.
"I don't think we have had the best day, if I am being brutally honest," said Lyon.
"Josh Hazlewood was absolutely exceptional and the spell from Pat Cummins after tea really set the tone for us.
"For our standards I don't think we were good enough for long periods of time.
"In saying that it's still a good day for Australia. We haven't played catch today, we can get better and that's exciting, but we were still able to bowl England out for 258 on a day one wicket," he added.
Updated Date:
Aug 16, 2019 10:45:55 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer will be Steve Smith's biggest challenge in upcoming Tests, feels Shane Warne
Ashes 2019: Andrew Strauss says England bowlers need to be patient in pursuit of Steve Smith's wicket in second Test
Ashes 2019: 'Superman' Steve Smith returns, GOAT Nathan Lyon conquers; how Australia finally breached England's Edgbaston fortress