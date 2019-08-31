Ashes 2019: Mitchell Starc presses case for call-up to Test squad with four-wicket haul as Australia beat Derbyshire in tour match
The three-day match against Derbyshire was also Steve Smith's first innings since suffering a concussion in the second Test after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs IREW Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BP Ballari Tuskers beat Belagavi Panthers by 37 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL Vs BB Bijapur Bulls beat Shivamogga Lions by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs NEDW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 30 runs
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW Vs MALW Malaysia Women beat Singapore Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 THAW Vs USAW Thailand Women beat USA Women by 58 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW Vs NAMW Scotland Women beat Namibia Women by 84 runs
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs BER Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 318 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 1 wicket
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs NAMW - Sep 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW vs PNGW - Sep 1st, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Assam NRC final list: BJP wanted to weaponise citizenship exercise, but is now struggling with a political hot potato
-
Big Pharma, squeezed by US govt crackdown and mounting lawsuits, eyes India's burgeoning opioid market
-
NRC needed in Delhi as 'illegal immigrants are dangerous', says Manoj Tiwari; BJP MP says party to include demand in manifesto
-
Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah isn't the first project to fall out because of actor-director tiff
-
US Open 2019: Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev beats veteran Spaniard Feliciano Lopez but loses crowd support with antics
-
GDP growth slips to 5%: There may be more bad news coming before things get better; economy must be sole focus now
-
Alert sounded in Bahamas, Florida as Hurricane Dorian strengthens into 'extremely dangerous Category-4' storm
-
How the Indian classical dance industry created a troubling culture of dependency on marriage
-
Argentine-German photographer Gerardo Korn paints the city of Buenos Aires in black and white
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3763
|114
|2
|New Zealand
|2736
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4076
|105
|5
|Australia
|2951
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3681
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Derby: Mitchell Starc pressed his case for an Ashes berth with a four-wicket haul as Australia completed their preparations for next week's fourth Test at Old Trafford with a comfortable win by an innings and 54-runs over Derbyshire on Saturday.
Starc, yet to feature in the Ashes, ended the match 15 minutes before lunch on the third day in Derby with two wickets in two balls. He had Hamidullah Qadri caught in the slips by Matthew Wade before clean bowling Dustin Melton.
File image of Australian quick Mitchell Starc. Reuters
With Derbyshire paceman Tony Palladino unable to bat because of an ankle injury, the match ended with Derbyshire 112 all out.
Left-arm fast bowler Starc finished with figures of 4-39 in 10.4 overs.
Australia came into this three-day game after a stunning one-wicket loss in the third Test at Headingley where England all-rounder Ben Stokes's superb 135 not out saw the hosts level the five-match series at 1-1.
Derbyshire resumed Saturday on 53-3, 113 runs behind Australia's first innings 338.
Australia opener Marcus Harris was off the field with a stomach illness. After Australia star batsman Steve Smith had made 23 on Friday in his first competitive innings since returning from a concussion on Friday, the attention turned to Starc.
Australia's World Cup spearhead could be recalled for the fourth Test, with the pitch at Old Trafford expected to be the quickest of the series. But it was fellow paceman Michael Neser, uncapped at Test level, who struck first on Saturday when he bowled Alex Hughes for 11 to leave Derbyshire 58-4.
After a brief rain break, fast bowler Peter Siddle — looking to regain his Test place after being omitted at Headingley — had Harvey Hosein (eight) caught behind by diving wicketkeeper Alex Carey, added to the squad for this match to deputise behind the stumps for Tim Paine.
Australia captain Paine was one of several frontline players rested from this match including opening batsman David Warner and the Headingley attack of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and off-spinner Nathan Lyon.
Mitchell Marsh, like Starc, pushing for his first Test of the series, then took two wickets in three balls to reduce Derbyshire to 99-7. He had left-hander Leus du Plooy, who made 86 in Derbyshire's first innings, lbw for 37 and then bowled Alfie Gleadall for a second-ball duck.
This was former Australia captain Smith's first match since being hit on his unprotected neck by a 92 mph bouncer from England fast bowler Jofra Archer in the drawn second Test at Lord's.
But against Derbyshire, he batted with a stem guard neck protector on his helmet despite previously saying he felt uncomfortable using one. The 30-year-old Smith is set to return to Test duty at Old Trafford.
His absence was a blow to Australia at Headingley given Smith's sparkling form in his first Test series since completing a 12-month ban for his part in a ball-tampering incident in South Africa that cost him the captaincy.
Smith had scored two centuries — 144 and 142 — in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston and made 92 at Lord's after retiring hurt on 80 when felled by Archer.
In order to accommodate Smith and Marnus Labuschagne — who has made three successive Test fifties since coming in as a concussion substitute for Smith at Lord's — in Manchester, Australia may leave out Harris and promote Usman Khawaja to open with Warner.
Both Harris (64) and stand-in skipper Khawaja (72) made fifties in Australia's innings before they were involved in a mix-up that saw Harris run out. Khawaja averages 96.8 in the seven Test innings in which he has opened.
Updated Date:
Aug 31, 2019 18:55:24 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith out for 23 in first innings since being felled by Jofra Archer bouncer
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss Australia closing in on retaining Urn
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they discuss England's domination on first day at Headingley