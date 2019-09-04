First Cricket
Ashes 2019: Manchester traffic board takes sandpaper dig at Australia ahead of fourth Test at Old Trafford

Australia might believe they have put the sandpaper saga behind, but the transport department of Greater Manchester are making sure Tim Paine's side never really get rid of their dark past.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 04, 2019 14:00:55 IST

Australia might believe they have put the sandpaper saga behind, but the transport department of  Greater Manchester are making sure Tim Paine's side never really get rid of their dark past.

The traffic signboard in Manchester. Image courtesy @henrymoeranBBC/Twitter

They have also reminded the Aussies that the fourth Test will be between 'Sir Ben Stokes' and Australia after the all-rounder's heroic knock in the third Test helped England win the match by one wicket.

The below tweet shows the traffic board informing about the upcoming Test and says, "Sand minutes off your journey…Take the tram!" as England and Australia get set to play the fourth Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, starting from Wednesday.

The sandpaper incident happened in March last year in South Africa when the then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft were involved in a ball-tampering scandal.

All the three Aussie cricketers were banned from international cricket post the controversy.

The current Ashes series is nicely poised with Australia and England winning one Test each and one match ending in a draw. Australia will look to win the fourth Test and retain the trophy while Joe Root's men will aim to go 2-1 up in the series.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 14:00:55 IST

