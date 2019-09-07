Ashes 2019: Late Josh Hazlewood burst leaves England in trouble and five down in fourth Test
Replying to Australia's 497/8, England was 166/2 — with Rory Burns and Joe Root on a partnership of 141 — when Josh Hazlewood's burst of wickets arrived at Old Trafford.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 1 run
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 13 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 178 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Namibia Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Sep 7th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs USAW - Sep 7th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Chandrayaan 2 Landing LIVE Updates: Mission has global significance, results will power many future moon missions, says NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger
-
TMC's decision to not allow NRC puts BJP in tough spot, party faces task of balancing between Assamese, Bengali victimhoods
-
Chhichhore movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput ages, Shraddha Kapoor does not in a hotch-potch with a 3 Idiots hangover
-
Robert Mugabe dies at 95: Once heralded as Zimbabwe's liberator, ex-president will be remembered as a despot for 37-year rule
-
India will give befitting reply if attacked, says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in veiled warning to Pakistan
-
US Open 2019, men's semi-final preview: Berrettini looks to pull off Italian job against Nadal; resurgent Dimitrov faces in-form Medvedev
-
Sensex rallies 337 points, Nifty reclaims 10,900-mark; Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC among top gainers
-
Kiran Nagarkar passes away: Writer's legacy deserves to be saluted, but not at cost of ignoring #MeToo allegations
-
Sikkim rail project: Amid protests, environmentalists warn of disaster waiting to happen
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Manchester: Josh Hazlewood strengthened Australia's grip on the fourth Test at Old Trafford with a trio of England wickets late on Friday's third day.
England were 200-5 when bad light ended play shortly before the scheduled close, still 297 behind Australia's imposing 497-8 declared built on star batsman Steve Smith's commanding double century.
Josh Hazlewood struck thrice in the final session on Day 3 of fourth Test to leave England five down. Reuters
Fast bowler Hazlewood had so far taken 4-48 in 20 overs, with England needing a further 98 runs just to avoid the follow-on.
Ben Stokes, whose unbeaten century took England to a stunning one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley, was seven not out and Jonny Bairstow two not out.
England were making steady progress during a third-wicket partnership of 141 between Rory Burns (81) and captain Joe Root (71).
But Hazlewood removed both well-set batsmen before clean-bowling Jason Roy.
Victory in this match would see holders Australia retain the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in a five-Test series.
Rain meant there was no play before lunch on Friday.
England resumed on 23-1, with left-handed opener Burns 15 not out and nightwatchman Craig Overton three not out after Cummins had dismissed makeshift opener Joe Denly on Thursday.
Overton had added just two to his score when he edged a full-length, rising delivery from Hazlewood to second slip, where Smith held a waist-high catch.
Burns, who scored a century in the first Test, cover-drove Mitchell Starc for a resounding four.
Burns's back-foot drive for four off Starc, playing his first match of the series, and a steered boundary off the left-arm fast bowler saw him to a 100-ball fifty.
Root's reprieve
England were 125-2 at tea, with Burns 62 not out -- his third score of fifty or more this series -- and Root unbeaten on 47.
Root, who had his box snapped by a Starc delivery and was struck a painful blow on the leg by Cummins, should have been out on 54.
But an edge off Cummins went between Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine -- who should have gone for the catch -- and David Warner at first slip.
Paine, whose poor use of the review system contributed to Australia's defeat at Headingley, wasted another challenge after Root was given not out in response to an lbw appeal from Cummins.
It prompted a huge cheer from a large crowd.
They also took every opportunity to jeer Nathan Lyon, who had fumbled what would have been a match-winning run-out at Headingley, every time the spinner failed to take the ball cleanly.
Burns, in sight of what would have been a second Test century after his 133 in the series opener at Edgbaston, fell when he was undone by a fine Hazlewood ball that nipped away and took the edge, with Smith holding another sharp slip catch.
Burns batted for nearly five hours, facing 185 balls including nine fours.
Hazlewood, demonstrating great control, then had Root lbw with a fine nip-back delivery to end a 168-ball innings, the skipper not even bothering to review umpire Kumar Dharmasena's decision so certain was he of his own dismissal.
Roy, having struggled as a Test opener, had changed places with Denly but England's use of a nightwatchman meant he came in at number five.
He got off the mark with a cover-driven four off Hazlewood but the paceman had the last word, clean bowling him middle stump for 22 with a superb delivery that moved late off the seam.
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2019 00:04:50 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Ricky Ponting hails Steve Smith as 'genius' after double ton at Old Trafford in fourth Test
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith's double ton at Old Trafford reveals he is more strength than skills
Ashes 2019: England bouncers played into my hands, says Steve Smith after scoring double hundred