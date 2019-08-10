Ashes 2019: Jos Buttler hopes speedster Jofra Archer will be England's 'X factor' in Test series
Archer is likely to play in the match starting on Wednesday in place of England's record wicket-taker James Anderson, who is sidelined by a calf injury.
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 VBKV Vs RTW VB Kanchi Veerans beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 7 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Jones Tuti Patriots by 32 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 2 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat Dindigul Dragons by 35 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW Vs IREW Scotland Women beat Ireland Women by 11 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 8 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 4 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 5 runs (D/L method)
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 14th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 14th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW vs SCOW - Aug 12th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs IREW - Aug 12th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW vs IREW - Aug 13th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs CSG - Aug 11th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 SMP vs VBKV - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 TBC vs TBC - Aug 13th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir move's full meaning will unfold over time but in discrediting PDP, NC, India should watch out who fills in that space
-
Jammu and Kashmir limping back to normalcy, say reports; communication centres set up for use by locals
-
Saaho trailer: Prabhas avenges Shradda Kapoor's tragedy in Sujeeth's high-octane action thriller
-
Congress president selection: Sonia, Rahul pull out of consultation process citing conflict of interest; CWC may pick new name by 9 pm
-
North Korea fires two short-range missiles in 'show of force', says South Korea; Kim Jong-Un writes to Trump about US, Seoul's joint military exercises
-
In the shadows of a debt crisis: A closer look at how IL&FS episode unfolded and impacted the larger economy
-
Premier League: Raheem Sterling hat-trick helps champions Manchester City hammer West Ham United; Burnley, Brighton open with convincing victories
-
The Stories in My Life: Leo Tolstoy ponders mismanaged, superficial living in The Death Of Ivan Ilyich
-
As Volkswagen ceases production of Beetle, Mumbai's 'Bug' aficionados share memories of iconic car
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
London: Jos Buttler believes Jofra Archer's "X factor" can re-energise England's Ashes challenge, with the paceman in line to make a much-anticipated Test debut at Lord's this week.
Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after winning the first Test at Edgbaston earlier this month by the thumping margin of 251 runs.
Jofra Archer is in line to replace injured James Anderson in the second Ashes Test. Reuters
Archer is likely to play in the match starting on Wednesday in place of England's record wicket-taker James Anderson, who is sidelined by a calf injury.
"He's got the X factor," Buttler said of his fellow World Cup winner.
"In his short international career so far we've seen what an impact he's had. He's got amazing skills with the white ball, but talking to him he prefers bowling with the red one.
"That's exciting for us, and it's exciting for the world to see him in the Test arena.
"He tends to cope with expectation well, he's a pretty laid-back character who has an immense trust in his game. So if he gets his chance I expect him to perform really well."
Australia won the Ashes opener despite stumbling to 122 for eight on the opening day, with man-of-the-match Steve Smith hitting two centuries.
"We played some good cricket at Edgbaston, but we didn't play well enough for long enough," Buttler said.
"The challenge is still the same. Every time you come and play at Lord's is special, especially in an Ashes Test.
"There's no need to panic. We're 1-0 down but there's four matches to go in this series."
The key to England's hopes of victory is finding a way to dismiss Smith, who now averages nearly 63 in Test cricket.
Buttler knows Smith well as the two men were teammates at the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League this year.
"He's pretty good, isn't he?" Buttler said. "What he does is put you under pressure for a long period of time and puts demands on you.
"He's a fantastic player who can take advantage of that. He's been one of the best players for a while now and that's the challenge of playing Test cricket against Australia."
Updated Date:
Aug 10, 2019 22:37:54 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Shane Warne says facing England speedster Jofra Archer could be Steve Smith's biggest challenge in Lord's Test
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith leads Australia's fight back with heroic 144 on Day 1 of Edgbaston Test
Ashes 2019: Injury scare for James Anderson as fast bowler undergoes scan after calf 'tightness' on Day 1 of first Test