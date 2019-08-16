Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad impresses for England as Australia suffer top-order collapse on rain-marred Day 3 of 2nd Test
Archer, on the ground where he bowled the Super Over that saw England seal a World Cup final win over New Zealand last month, had fine figures of one wicket for 18 runs in 13 overs.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs MW Match Abandoned
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs DEL Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 12 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs SMP Dindigul Dragons beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by 45 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 SMP Vs VBKV Siechem Madurai Panthers beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 5 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Oman beat Scotland by 8 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW vs NAMW - Aug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB vs IG - Aug 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT vs SL - Aug 17th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT vs BP - Aug 17th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India's no first use nuclear theology rooted in wars country might fight, touted to be a tactic to discourage enemy strikes
-
Pakistan's Maleeha Lodhi says UNSC closed-door meeting nullifies India's claim of Jammu and Kashmir being internal matter
-
Pehlu Khan murder: Acquittal of accused shocks Muslims, threatens to weaken community's faith in judiciary
-
As Maharashtra floods yet again, residents of a village in Kolhapur gather what remains of their lives
-
Arbitrary decisions by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in zeal to wipe out Chandrababu Naidu's legacy alarm domestic, foreign investors in Andhra Pradesh
-
Raqs-e-Inquilab: In conflict-riddled Kashmir, artists feel compelled to take to the easel, poetry
-
Taapsee Pannu on Mission Mangal: More audiences come to theatres when there's a male star involved
-
Cincinnati Masters 2019: Andrey Rublev’s win over Roger Federer a confirmation of his unmistakable climb to relevance
-
Sundaram-Clayton, Hero MotoCorp announce temporary production shutdown amid slowdown in auto industry
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6939
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
London: England fast bowler Jofra Archer marked his Test debut with a wicket as Australia suffered a top-order collapse before rain cut short play at Lord's on Friday.
Australia lost three wickets for 11 runs en route to slumping to 80-4 when rain forced an early lunch on the third day of the second Test.
Archer had fine figures of one wicket for 18 runs in 13 overs. Reuters
That left Australia 178 runs behind England's first-innings 258.
The 24.1 overs that took place in the morning session represented the only action on Friday, with persistent rain leading the umpires to eventually abandon play for the day at 5:22 pm local time (1622 GMT) in a match where Wednesday's scheduled first day had already been washed out without a ball bowled.
Archer, on the ground where he bowled the Super Over that saw England seal a World Cup final win over New Zealand last month, had fine figures of one wicket for 18 runs in 13 overs.
Stuart Broad led the way with 2-26 in 13 overs, while fellow seamer Chris Woakes chipped in with 1-27 in nine.
But Australia star batsman Steve Smith was still there on 13 not out, with Matthew Wade unbeaten on nought.
Australia, 1-0 up in the five-match series after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston, resumed on 30-1 having seen Broad dismiss David Warner cheaply for the third time in as many innings this series.
Play resumed under gloomy skies, the floodlights on at full beam, with conditions difficult for batting.
Cameron Bancroft was five not out and Usman Khawaja 18 not out following a lively opening spell by Archer, in for the injured James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, late on Thursday.
Khawaja struck two offside fours in as many balls when first-change Woakes dropped short.
But England altered the momentum with two wickets for no runs in four balls as Australia's 60-1 became 60-3.
Archer, topping speeds of 90 mph, had his first Test wicket when he nipped one back sharply to have Bancroft lbw for 13.
The 24-year-old Sussex paceman's celebrations were put on hold as the struggling opener reviewed.
But replays showing the ball would have clipped the top of the stumps meant Aleem Dar, equalling Steve Bucknor's record of 128 Tests umpired, saw his decision upheld.
There were some boos as Smith, fresh from twin hundreds at Edgbaston in his comeback Test following a 12-month ball-tampering ban, came into bat.
He could only watch as Woakes, with England at last bowling over the wicket to Khawaja, induced an outside edge to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow that saw the left-hander caught for 36.
Australia were 71-4 when Broad had Travis Head lbw for seven, although England had to review Dar's original not out verdict, with technology indicating the ball would have smashed into the left-hander's middle and leg stumps.
All-rounder Ben Stokes thought he had Edgbaston century-maker Wade lbw for a duck but the batsman's review revealed the ball had pitched outside leg stump.
Australia hold the Ashes but are bidding for their first Test series win away to England in 18 years.
Updated Date:
Aug 16, 2019 23:14:23 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Shane Warne says facing England speedster Jofra Archer could be Steve Smith's biggest challenge in Lord's Test
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith leads Australia's fight back with heroic 144 on Day 1 of Edgbaston Test
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith savours 1st Test century after fearing ball tampering scandal would end career