Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer receives England Test cap before rain washes out Day 1 of Lord's Test
Jofra Archer received his England Test cap but was still to make his debut as rain saw the first day of Wednesday's second Ashes match against Australia abandoned without a ball bowled at a soaking wet Lord's.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 OMA Vs PNG Live Now
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs SMP Dindigul Dragons beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by 45 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 SMP Vs VBKV Siechem Madurai Panthers beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 5 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 5 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 VBKV Vs RTW VB Kanchi Veerans beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW vs NAMW - Aug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG vs DEL - Aug 15th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB vs MW - Aug 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB vs IG - Aug 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pakistan's desperation over Kashmir is evident as it plays Afghanistan card, threatens nuclear war in South Asia
-
Sonia Gandhi returns to lead Congress amid disagreement over Kashmir, but her silence remains deafening
-
J&K after Article 370: Inside locked down Kashmir, AP reporter finds fear and chaos as cloud of anger hovers over Valley
-
Tracking India's economic slowdown: Narendra Modi govt has a herculean task ahead to pep up growth with dying private investment
-
Mission Mangal review: India should be proud of this riveting and inspiring film, just like it is of Mangalyaan
-
Blast at Russian missile testing site may be linked to Vladimir Putin's ambition to gain edge in new arms race
-
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors at Ahmedabad: Warriors edge past hosts Fortunegiants
-
India's 73rd Independence Day is here, but nothing approaching true freedom has been attained yet
-
Kerala floods: Experts point to climate change, population pressure as state faces another deluge
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
London: Jofra Archer received his England Test cap but was still to make his debut as rain saw the first day of Wednesday's second Ashes match against Australia abandoned without a ball bowled at a soaking wet Lord's.
Chris Jordan, a Sussex team-mate, presented Archer with the cap in England's pre-match huddle ahead of a revised toss at 3:00pm local time (1400 GMT) — only for further rain to delay the start once again.
With rain still lashing an increasingly gloomy 'home of cricket', umpires Aleem Dar and Chris Gaffaney finally abandoned play for the day after tea at 4:19 pm local time (1519 GMT)
Jordan may only have made eight Test appearances but he has been something of a 'cricket brother' for fellow Barbados-born county colleague Archer.
When the match should have been getting underway at 11:00 am (1000 GMT), the square and pitch remained fully covered.
Further rain then meant hopes of any play before lunch soon disappeared as well.
Now officials will hope the weather relents sufficiently for the match to begin at the scheduled 1000 GMT start of Thursday's second day.
Ashes-holders Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.
It is 18 years since Australia last won an Ashes series in England.
In 17 of the last 19 Ashes campaigns, the team that has led 1-0 has won the series.
The exceptions were in 1997 when Australia lost at Edgbaston, but won the six-match series 3-2 and 2005 when England lost at Lord's but won the five-Test series 2-1.
World Cup-winner Archer is set to play after James Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with a calf injury that meant he bowled just four overs at Edgbaston.
Neither England nor Australia have yet named their teams. They are not required to do so until the toss takes place.
Updated Date:
Aug 14, 2019 21:58:23 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: England speedster Jofra Archer says he will try to 'work out miracles' if he plays in Lord's Test
Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer will be Steve Smith's biggest challenge in upcoming Tests, feels Shane Warne
Ashes 2019: Shane Warne says facing England speedster Jofra Archer could be Steve Smith's biggest challenge in Lord's Test