The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 14-member squad on Sunday for the first Ashes Test, which starts at Edgbaston on 1 August.

After impressing in England’s successful ICC Cricket World Cup campaign, Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer receives a maiden call into the Test squad.

The 24-year-old quick took part in T20 Blast on Saturday for Sussex, picking two wickets for 21 runs in his four overs. Playing his first competitive game after the World Cup final on 14 July, Archer was in line to prove his fitness ahead of the squad announcement after he revealed he had been suffering from a sore left side during the 50-over tournament. Archer's readiness for five-day cricket will be assessed at Edgbaston.

Ben Stokes, who had been stripped off his vice-captaincy in the aftermath of Bristol brawl has been re-appointed England vice-captain for the Test series.

Fast bowler Olly Stone, who picked three wickets in the first innings of the four-day Test against Ireland was named in the squad while top-order batsman Joe Denly also finds himself included.

Jos Buttler and James Anderson return to the Test squad having been rested for the Ireland Test at Lord’s.

Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach miss out having been selected in the Test squad for the win over Ireland. Spinner Leach will train with the squad in the run-up to the first Test.

Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith, said: "Though it is unusual to select a squad of 14 for a home Test, there are compelling reasons to do so here. Several bowlers are recovering from injuries or niggles. In addition, some bowlers who played in the World Cup are being closely monitored to assess their preparation for Test match cricket."

"The wider circumstances - a successful home World Cup campaign followed so quickly by a home Ashes series - are unprecedented. It feels sensible to select an expanded squad and leave a number of bowling options open for the final team selection."

England 14-man squad:

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Ashes Series Schedule

1st Ashes Test match, 1-5 August 2019, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Ashes Test match, 14-18 August 2019, Lord’s, London

3rd Ashes Test match, 22-26 August 2019, Emerald Headingley, Leeds

4th Ashes Test match, 4-8 September 2019, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Ashes Test match, 12-16 September 2019, Kia Oval, London