First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 9 Jul 27, 2019
MAL vs QAT
Qatar beat Malaysia by 4 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 8 Jul 27, 2019
KWT vs NEP
Nepal beat Kuwait by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier Jul 28, 2019
SIN vs NEP
Indian Association Ground, Singapore
BAN in SL Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer named in 14-man England squad; Ben Stokes reinstated as vice-captain

England's Jofra Archer receives maiden Test call-up for the Ashes. Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach miss out from the 14-member squad for the five-match Test series against Australia.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 27, 2019 16:16:12 IST

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 14-member squad on Sunday for the first Ashes Test, which starts at Edgbaston on 1 August.

After impressing in England’s successful ICC Cricket World Cup campaign, Barbados-born fast bowler Jofra Archer receives a maiden call into the Test squad.

Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer named in 14-man England squad; Ben Stokes reinstated as vice-captain

Jofra Archer picked 20 wickets during the Cricket World Cup. Reuters

The 24-year-old quick took part in T20 Blast on Saturday for Sussex, picking two wickets for 21 runs in his four overs. Playing his first competitive game after the World Cup final on 14 July, Archer was in line to prove his fitness ahead of the squad announcement after he revealed he had been suffering from a sore left side during the 50-over tournament. Archer's readiness for five-day cricket will be assessed at Edgbaston.

Ben Stokes, who had been stripped off his vice-captaincy in the aftermath of Bristol brawl has been re-appointed England vice-captain for the Test series.

Fast bowler Olly Stone, who picked three wickets in the first innings of the four-day Test against Ireland was named in the squad while top-order batsman Joe Denly also finds himself included.

Jos Buttler and James Anderson return to the Test squad having been rested for the Ireland Test at Lord’s.

Lewis Gregory and Jack Leach miss out having been selected in the Test squad for the win over Ireland. Spinner Leach will train with the squad in the run-up to the first Test.

Commenting on the selection of the squad, National Selector Ed Smith, said: "Though it is unusual to select a squad of 14 for a home Test, there are compelling reasons to do so here. Several bowlers are recovering from injuries or niggles. In addition, some bowlers who played in the World Cup are being closely monitored to assess their preparation for Test match cricket."

"The wider circumstances - a successful home World Cup campaign followed so quickly by a home Ashes series - are unprecedented. It feels sensible to select an expanded squad and leave a number of bowling options open for the final team selection."

England 14-man squad:

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Ashes Series Schedule

1st Ashes Test match, 1-5 August 2019, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Ashes Test match, 14-18 August 2019, Lord’s, London

3rd Ashes Test match, 22-26 August 2019, Emerald Headingley, Leeds

4th Ashes Test match, 4-8 September 2019, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Ashes Test match, 12-16 September 2019, Kia Oval, London

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 16:16:12 IST

Tags : Ashes 2019, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, England Ashes Squad, England Squad, England Test Squad, Jason Roy, Jimmy Anderson, Joe Denly, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, The Ashes 2019

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all