Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer leaves Lord's with fate of series in his hands after terrorising Australian batsmen with his raw pace
Jofra Archer leaves Lord's not just with his first five Test wickets, but with the fate of an Ashes series seemingly in the palm of his hand.
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs BB Bijapur Bulls tied with Bengaluru Blasters (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW Vs SL Shivamogga Lions beat Mysuru Warriors by 14 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BP Ballari Tuskers beat Belagavi Panthers by 5 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Shivamogga Lions beat Hubli Tigers by 6 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs CAY Canada beat Cayman Islands by 84 runs
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs USA Bermuda beat USA by 6 runs
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Scotland beat Oman by 85 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS England drew with Australia
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW vs NAMW - Aug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT vs BT - Aug 19th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs BP - Aug 19th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT vs BB - Aug 20th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir news LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee says human rights 'totally violated' in Valley, on occasion of World Humanitarian Day
-
Talks with Pakistan will revolve only around Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh
-
BS Yediyurappa to order inquiry into 'phone-tapping' during previous govt's regime; HD Kumaraswamy says he is ready for probe
-
Hong Kong's popular pro-democracy movement contains unpopular truth: Barring few, no one wants complete independence from China
-
Cincinnati Open: Madison Keys tames erroneous forehand to bag long overdue Premier 5 title with win over Svetlana Kuznetsova
-
Mahindra & Mahindra says fiscal stimulus needed to tide over slump in auto sales, arrest job losses; defers new investments
-
Dalit writing, global contexts: Om Prakash Valmiki's Joothan is the shining pinnacle of Hindi Dalit literature
-
Raqs-e-Inquilab: In conflict-riddled Kashmir, artists feel compelled to take to the easel, poetry
-
Batla House: How John Abraham carved a niche for himself as a dependable star, producer of content-driven films
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6939
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Welcome then to Test cricket Jofra Archer. Do believe the hype. Not since Kevin Pietersen made his debut at the same ground back in 2005 has an England player seemed such an immediate star – suddenly the teams go to Headingley with the whole dynamic of the series turned on its head.
Australia, it must be said, remain undefeated in the series and while their rearguard action was hardly up to Spartan standards – just about managing to survive for 47.3 overs is not exactly the stuff of legends – they nevertheless keep their 1-0 lead.
Jofra Archer leaves Lord's with the fate of the Ashes series in the palm of his hand. AP/Alastair Grant
That, however, is about the only positive the tourists can take from this game, they must now play the series with the spectre of Archer looming over them, and with the third Test starting in just four days, they will have little time to lick their wounds both physical and mental.
Until just after lunch on Day Four of this Test, Australia held the psychological edge in this series. They had already laid waste to 'Fortress Edgbaston' and with the seemingly unbeatable Steve Smith leading every charge, it looked like being a long summer for the home side. Enter Sir Jofra and that spell, and suddenly with Australia's champion deposed, the picture starts to look very different.
With concussion ruling him out on the final day at Lord's, Smith looks certain to miss the next Test, as big a boost for the home side as it is a devastating blow for the tourists – sans Smith the batting cupboard looks rather bare for Australia.
In one performance, Archer has altered the entire mood of the series. Having humiliated England in the first Test, Australia were growing in confidence, a sensation they will now find much harder to maintain with the threat of terrifyingly fast bowling aggressively bouncing around their subconscious.
Suddenly with Archer in their side, England know they are always in the game. The fiery spell that so dramatically announced his arrival on the world stage was delivered with a 70-over ball after all – when you have a man who can deliver 96mph thunderbolts under those conditions then you know you have something special.
And just as Archer's dramatic entrance will have provided England with a much-needed morale boost, the psychological effect it will surely have had on Australia cannot be understated as well.
Like a new prison arrival picking a fight with the biggest, toughest inmate and winning, England's mini-victory over Smith has altered the mental status quo of this series – the key piece of Australia's Jenga tower has been knocked out and suddenly things look rather more wobbly.
The threat of raw pace does strange things to batsmen and with Archer giving almost all of Australia's lineup a working over at some point during the course of this rain-affected thriller, they travel to Leeds with more than a few psychological scars, night's sleep disturbed by the thought of cricket balls future flying towards their heads at unpalatable speeds.
They can take heart at least from the performance of Marnus Labuschagne, the international game's first concussion substitute, who brought his county form to the larger stage and led Australia to safety in the process.
However, they know they are living in Archer's world now. His entrance onto the world stage was not so much announced as shouted through an industrial size megaphone – he leaves Lord's not just with his first five Test wickets, but with the fate of an Ashes series seemingly in the palm of his hand.
Updated Date:
Aug 19, 2019 09:15:03 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer's thrilling battle with Steve Smith destined to live in annals of histroy as one of greatest duels in Test cricket
Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, Highlights, 2nd Test Day 5 at Lord's, full cricket score: Match ends in a draw
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith may be forced to wear neck guard on his helmet after being struck by Jofra Archer bouncer, says Australia coach Justin Langer