- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
London: Joe Root came out fighting after Australia retained the Ashes with a thrilling victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday but questions remain about his effectiveness as captain.
The 28-year-old cut a rather forlorn figure as Australia celebrated moving 2-1 ahead in the series but insists he is still the right man to lead England forward.
Joe Root's batting has also suffered along with his captaincy. Ashes. Reuters
This week’s Oval Test offers Root the chance of at least avoiding becoming the first England captain to lose a home series against Australia since Mike Atherton suffered that fate in 2001 — a result that prompted his international retirement.
While Root remains England’s best batsman and is still in his prime, not all are convinced that he is getting the best out of his team mates with his decision-making during the four Tests so far against Australia being questioned.
“Joe Root is such a likeable lad, a quality batsman and nobody wants to hurt or humiliate him but I’m afraid he lacks any feel for captaincy,” former opening batsman and respected pundit Geoffrey Boycott, who had a short spell as captain in 1977-78, told the Daily Telegraph on Monday.
“His captaincy has been very disappointing and he has to seriously think about whether he is suited for the job and whether it is affecting his batting.”
Root’s record since taking over as captain from Alastair Cook two years ago has seen series wins at home against India and South Africa and away in Sri Lanka.
But England were thrashed by Australia in 2017 and this year lost a series to West Indies for the first time since 2009.
There is also a concern that his batting is being undermined by the responsibility of captaincy.
He has failed to score a century in the ongoing Ashes series, made three ducks and averages only 30.
Boycott, however, is more concerned with Root’s failure to seize on crucial moments during the current series — pointing to Saturday’s afternoon session when Australia were wobbling on 63 for four to leave the door slightly ajar.
Australia went on to declare on 186 for six to leave England fighting in vain for a draw.
“Jofra Archer bowled fast and Stuart Broad with great skill and intensity, the atmosphere was electric with the crowd urging England on to bowl them out cheaply,” Boycott said.
“But after tea Joe opened the bowling with Craig Overton and Jack Leach and his field settings beggared belief.
“All the intensity, aggression dissipated. Joe just stood at slip watching (Steve) Smith take the match away from us.
“As much as we all love Joe it seems he does not have a feel for the nuances of the game.”
Boycott believes the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will be wary of taking the captaincy away from Root but his criticism is echoed by another former captain Nasser Hussain.
“It’s been clear in this game that Root has felt let down by some of his bowlers, especially on the first day,” Hussain told the Daily Mail. “But he knows the buck stops with him. It’s up to the captain to get the best out of his team.”
Updated Date:
Sep 09, 2019 21:19:15 IST
