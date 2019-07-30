Ashes 2019: Joe Root wants to bat at No 3, asked me to bat at 4, says England opener Joe Denly
Root has previously made clear he prefers batting at four but the Yorkshireman is understood to have approached England coach Trevor Bayliss after last week's Test win over Ireland about returning to his old position of first-wicket down when the Ashes opener starts at Edgbaston on Thursday.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Birmingham: England batsman Joe Denly confirmed on Tuesday he will drop to number four for England's opening Ashes Test against Australia, with captain Joe Root replacing him at number three in the order.
Root has previously made clear he prefers batting at four but the Yorkshireman is understood to have approached England coach Trevor Bayliss after last week's Test win over Ireland about returning to his old position of first-wicket down when the Ashes opener starts at Edgbaston on Thursday.
Joe Denly during a press conference ahead of the first Ashes Test. Reuters
Although England beat Ireland by skittling out the visitors for 38 in their second innings at Lord's, they only managed 85 all out themselves in their first innings.
Bayliss has long wanted Root, now England's best batsman, to bat at number three following a succession of top-order collapses that have seen the skipper walking out to bat at four when two cheap wickets have fallen.
Denly, speaking at Edgbaston on Tuesday, said: "Joe Root will bat at three and I'll be batting at four.
"He rang me the other day and told me he wanted to bat three and for me to go in at four. I think Rooty just wanted to get involved in the game, get up there and get out in the middle.
"I'm very excited. I wasn't too fussed where I'd be batting, it's just great to be in the eleven. I've batted at four before for Kent and throughout my career, so it really wasn't a big issue."
Updated Date:
Jul 30, 2019 18:47:18 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Trevor Bayliss hopes Jason Roy can solve England's top order problems
Ashes 2019: Glenn McGrath feels Australia will have to be wary of James Anderson, says England speedster's Test record will be hard to beat
Ashes 2019: Australia captain Tim Paine expects Usman Khawaja to be 'fully fit' ahead of first Test