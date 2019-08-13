Australia will be without the services of fast bowler James Pattinson for the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's. The second Test match gets underway on Wednesday with Australia leading the five-match series 1-0.

Apart from Pat Cummins and Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have been named in the 12-man squad by Australia ahead of the contest at the historic venue.

Pattinson has no injury concerns or form issues and was available for selection. But he has been rested and given time to stay fresh for the course of the series. Additionally, Pattinson has a long injury history which is why the , the 29-year-old has been put on ice.

It is expected to be overcast in London which would aid Hazlewood and is a strong contender to make the final cut and be named in the XI.

Australia coach Justin Langer told reporters that selectors had finalised their team but he wanted "to keep England guessing as long as we can."

Pattinson made his first appearance at Edgbaston, where Australia won by 251 runs, in more than three years.

Starc's left-arm seam bowling could be beneficial to the visitors on the Lord's slope. He has made the 12-man squad but Hazlewood, who missed the World Cup squad, is deemed to hold the edge with selectors likely to stick with veteran Siddle alongside world No. 1 Test bowler Cummins.

There are only three days between the Lord’s Test and the third match of the series at Headingly and Langer said the short turnaround would have a "big impact" on selection.

"We know that back-to-back Tests are always hard," he said. "We were lucky in the first Test that our fast bowlers didn’t have to bowl much in the second innings.

"It's certainly something that's on our mind. It will be on England's mind as well. You've got to get through back-to-back Test matches, that's why Test series are hard, Ashes series are hard.

"Where we're fortunate at the moment is we've got six fit and healthy fast bowlers. I've been coaching for about 10 years now and I can't ever remember having that luxury but it could change like that so we're not getting carried away with it.

"The fact that we had Josh and Mitch Starc on the bench last Test match, it doesn't happen very often so we won't get complacent with it we'll just be happy we're in that spot."

Australia 12-man squad for second Ashes Test: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood