First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UAE in NED | 4th T20I Aug 08, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
IND in WI | 1st ODI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Match Abandoned
IND in WI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
NZ in SL Aug 14, 2019
SL vs NZ
Galle International Stadium, Galle
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: Jack Leach replaces Mooen Ali in England's 12-man squad for Lord's Test; Jofra Archer in line for debut

Moeen was omitted after a miserable first Test at Edgbaston, which England lost by 251 runs on Monday to go 1-0 down in the five-match series.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 09, 2019 20:10:46 IST

London: England have dropped Moeen Ali and recalled fellow spinner Jack Leach into a 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's starting on Wednesday.

Meanwhile World Cup-winner Jofra Archer could make his Test debut next week.

Ashes 2019: Jack Leach replaces Mooen Ali in Englands 12-man squad for Lords Test; Jofra Archer in line for debut

Jofra Archer is in line to replace injured James Anderson in the second Ashes Test. Reuters

Moeen was omitted after a miserable first Test at Edgbaston, which England lost by 251 runs on Monday to go 1-0 down in the five-match series.

The 32-year-old all-rounder only managed returns of 1-42 and 2-130 with the ball, while scoring just four runs in the match – including a first-innings duck.

On both occasions, he was dimissed by Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has now claimed Moeen's wicket nine times in 11 innings.

Somerset left-armer Leach played his last Test against Ireland at Lord's a fortnight ago when he made a career-best 92.

England already knew they would be without James Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, after the Lancashire paceman broke down with a calf injury after bowling just four overs at Edgbaston.

Fast bowler Olly Stone, who was in the squad for the first Test but did not play, has been ruled out with a back injury.

But England do have a potential stand-in for Anderson in Archer, who missed the first Test because of a side injury but has since proved his fitness in a second-team match for county side Sussex.

England also have another seam-bowling option in Surrey left-armer Sam Curran.

England squad:

Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (W), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 20:10:46 IST

Tags : Ashes 2019, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Cricket, England Cricket, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Joe Denly, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Olly Stone, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all