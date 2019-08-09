Ashes 2019: Jack Leach replaces Mooen Ali in England's 12-man squad for Lord's Test; Jofra Archer in line for debut
Moeen was omitted after a miserable first Test at Edgbaston, which England lost by 251 runs on Monday to go 1-0 down in the five-match series.
London: England have dropped Moeen Ali and recalled fellow spinner Jack Leach into a 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord's starting on Wednesday.
Meanwhile World Cup-winner Jofra Archer could make his Test debut next week.
Jofra Archer is in line to replace injured James Anderson in the second Ashes Test. Reuters
Moeen was omitted after a miserable first Test at Edgbaston, which England lost by 251 runs on Monday to go 1-0 down in the five-match series.
The 32-year-old all-rounder only managed returns of 1-42 and 2-130 with the ball, while scoring just four runs in the match – including a first-innings duck.
On both occasions, he was dimissed by Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who has now claimed Moeen's wicket nine times in 11 innings.
Somerset left-armer Leach played his last Test against Ireland at Lord's a fortnight ago when he made a career-best 92.
England already knew they would be without James Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, after the Lancashire paceman broke down with a calf injury after bowling just four overs at Edgbaston.
Fast bowler Olly Stone, who was in the squad for the first Test but did not play, has been ruled out with a back injury.
But England do have a potential stand-in for Anderson in Archer, who missed the first Test because of a side injury but has since proved his fitness in a second-team match for county side Sussex.
England also have another seam-bowling option in Surrey left-armer Sam Curran.
England squad:
Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (W), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran
Updated Date:
Aug 09, 2019 20:10:46 IST
