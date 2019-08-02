First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in SL | 3rd ODI Jul 31, 2019
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 122 runs
BAN in SL | 2nd ODI Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
IND in WI Aug 03, 2019
WI vs IND
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
IND in WI Aug 04, 2019
WI vs IND
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: 'It was one of the hardest innings he's had to play' says Steve Smith's father Peter

Smith's grinding knock of 144 off 219 balls pulled Australia out of trouble to a respectable 284 after being eight down for 122 on the opening day of the first Ashes Test

Press Trust of India, Aug 02, 2019 19:44:31 IST

Melbourne: He stood firm when his son broke down and Peter Smith says he is finally letting emotions get the better of him now that Steve Smith's remarkable resurrection from a one-year ball-tampering ban seems complete with an Ashes hundred.

Smith's grinding knock of 144 off 219 balls pulled Australia out of trouble to a respectable 284 after being eight down for 122 on the opening day of the first Ashes Test against England in Edgbaston on Thursday.

Ashes 2019: It was one of the hardest innings hes had to play says Steve Smiths father Peter

Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his century. AP

"...this one, given the context of all that has gone to get to that point now, and he played under a lot of pressure as people fell around him that probably made it. If it's not his best, it's way up there," Peter told The Telegraph.

The knock was continuation of a remarkable comeback by Smith after being banned till March of this year for the infamous incident in South Africa. Peter Smith's hand was only one around Steve's shoulder when he sobbed and apologised in a press conference on arrival back in Sydney last year.

Little over a year after that emotional breakdown, Smith senior couldn't be more proud.

"He had worked very, very hard to get to that point. That was one thing he did say to me, it was one of the hardest innings he's had to play. And you could see that in that hundred. And you could see the effect that it was having on him," Peter said.

"For that reason you sort of go with him and enjoy it as well, but also know what he's actually going through. I must admit, to begin with, I had more trepidation than I probably ever have had, which was strange.

"Then it all unfolded and it became emotional. It was emotional watching him get his hundred. And I'm still quite a bit emotional about it," he added.

Peter said he would be heading to London to join the rest of the family in watching the next Test at the Lord's.

"Yeah, just me. And I didn't get back to sleep after that," he said.

The father recalled the advice that he offered his embattled son as he dealt with the public shaming that came with the scandal.

"It's been difficult but you just concentrate on what you can control. You can't do anything else. There's no point," he said.

"You work on what you can control, what you can do to help. Putting balls in the ball machine, things like that. You have to work on that only and that's what we did. Worked on what we could control.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2019 19:44:31 IST

Tags : Ashes 2019, Ball Tampering Saga, Cape Town, Cricket, Edgbaston, Peter Smith, Steve Smith, Test Cricket

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all