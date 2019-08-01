Ashes 2019: Injury scare for James Anderson as fast bowler undergoes scan after calf 'tightness' on Day 1 of first Test
Anderson, 37, had been struggling to be fit for the series opener due to a calf injury picked up while playing for his county, Lancashire, in early July, but was passed fit on Wednesday to play.
Birmingham: England fast bowler Jimmy Anderson has left Edgbaston to go for a scan on a tight calf, leaving his side a bowler down against Australia on day one of the first Ashes Test on Thursday.
Anderson, 37, had been struggling to be fit for the series opener due to a calf injury picked up while playing for his county, Lancashire, in early July, but was passed fit on Wednesday to play.
Anderson caused the Australian batsmen plenty of problems early on without taking a wicket. Reuters
Opening the bowling, Anderson caused the Australian batsmen plenty of problems early on without taking a wicket, but conceded only one run from four overs.
Chris Woakes replaced Anderson in the bowling attack and the veteran paceman did not bowl again, failing to take to the field after lunch as he left for his scan.
Updated Date:
Aug 01, 2019 22:56:10 IST
