Two days after the World Cup, Justin Langer was confined to his hotel in London due to a migraine. The six-week tournament had drained him physically and mentally. He had spent countless hours and nights formulating a plan to win an unprecedented sixth title. Australia failed to achieve its primary objective, but progress had been made. As the World Cup participants refreshed their minds by taking a few days off Langer started to plan for his next mission – The Ashes.

Australia's last four trips to England were unsuccessful. It was the latest calamity in 2015 that had kick-started a long campaign. Dukes ball had been introduced in Australian first-class cricket, players spent the Australian winters plying their trade in the County circuit and winning the Ashes in England became the number one goal. Amongst all the measures was also to have an intra-squad match, which would effectively become a selection trial.

It was in this inter-squad practice match in Southampton that Langer stamped his authority as a coach in leading Australia in the right direction. After three days, the former Australia opener had the task of cutting down 25 players to 17. He called the process as ‘ruthless'. He knew if Australia needed to succeed in England, tough choices had to be made.

It wasn't until the Australian 17-man squad arrived in Birmingham that Langer finally turned their attention to breaking down the fortress Edgbaston. In 2013 and 2015, under Michael Clarke, the leader and Darren Lehmann the coach, Australia had been hell-bent on playing the ‘Australian' style of cricket. Under Langer and Tim Paine, it was all about to change.

Reputations mattered little. Selection would be based on conditions. The horses for courses policy was firmly in place. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, two of Australia front-line bowlers for the past four years were omitted. Veteran Peter Siddle was selected for his exposure to the English style of pitches and James Pattinson was picked on the back of his performances in County cricket. This was the new Australia. It was all about winning with the right combination. Picking the best and relying on adapting had let them down in the last two campaigns on English soil, so it was time to do it differently.

There was outrage and an element of surprise. But behind the scenes, the Australian were one tight unit. Langer had instilled all the qualities from his playing days into the setup. Even the great Steve Waugh was roped into the camp. Before the first ball had been bowled, Australia had ticked all the boxes and it was now about execution.

On the morning of the match, a few Australian experts had raised their eyebrows after Tim Paine elected to bat first on a damp pitch with overcast skies. But behind the scenes all the homework had been done, the history of the Edgbaston pitch was well known. Paine and Langer knew the arid nature of the surface would always play into Nathan Lyon's hand in the fourth innings. The challenge was whether his batsmen could conjure up enough runs?

At 122-8, Langer must have been scratching his head. All the planning was starting to fall apart in the first three hours of an Ashes series. But sometimes, some factors or geniuses can change everything. Steve Smith is well and truly in the genius category. His phenomenal achievements in the opening test had bought England to their knees.

Smith's first-innings century was one of the greatest Ashes knocks. Importantly, it was the resilience of Peter Siddle and Nathan Lyon with the bat that would make the Australia coach prouder. This was exactly how Langer wanted Australia to play – scrap hard and fight. Those two traits were the feature of Langer as a player and a year after taking over as a coach he had finally instilled those ideologies into the team.

Even as England edged past the Australian first innings score Australia never entered into a panic mode. There was still calmness around the team. It was as if to say ‘we have enough belief to score runs and then still bowl you out'. In the past, that might have been through pure arrogance, but this was pure belief.

Two days later, once again via the genius of Smith, Australia had put England under pressure on the final day. Langer would have studied all the recent England scorecards to know that the old-foe are inept at handling the pressure.

Importantly, Australia had succeeded in winning the tussle and pushed England into an uncomfortable corner. Across the five days, each player had adjusted their game to some degree. Lyon and Cummins had showcased their class by learning on the job. The pair adjusted their lengths to slice through England on the fifth day to record an emphatic 251-run win. All the strategies that were laid into place were paying off. This team was finally playing and executing exactly the way Langer had planned. There were a few headaches along the way, but Australia now have the belief and confidence to topple England in their backyard.