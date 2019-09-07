First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
NZ in SL | 2nd T20I Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019 Highlights, England vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4 at Manchester: Pat Cummins' two-in-two puts Australia on course for series win

Catch the scores and latest updates from Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 07, 2019 23:58:07 IST

497/8
Overs
126.0
R/R
3.94
Fours
60
Sixes
4
Extras
29
301/10
Overs
107.0
R/R
2.81
Fours
35
Sixes
0
Extras
24
186/6
Overs
42.5
R/R
4.38
Fours
22
Sixes
0
Extras
15
18/2
Overs
7.0
R/R
2.57
Fours
2
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Joe Denly Batting 10 23 1 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 3 report: Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood took three big wickets in the final hour of play to reduce England to 200-5 on day three of the fourth Ashes Test, setting up his team for another great chance for a victory to retain the urn.

Replying to Australia's 497-8, England were 166-2 — with Rory Burns and Joe Root on a partnership of 141 — when Hazlewood's burst of wickets arrived at Old Trafford.

Ashes 2019 Highlights, England vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4 at Manchester: Pat Cummins two-in-two puts Australia on course for series win

Hazlewood has figures of 4-48 off 20 overs. AP

Burns edged to Steve Smith at second slip for 81, Root was trapped lbw in Hazlewood's next over for 71, and Jason Roy missed with a weak defensive prod and saw his middle stump uprooted on 22.

Ben Stokes (7), England's hero from its memorable win at Headingley in the third Test, and Jonny Bairstow (2) were in the middle when bad light brought an end to play about 30 minutes before the scheduled finish. Two-and-a-half hours were lost to rain at the start of the day.

England trailed by 297 runs, and needed 98 more runs to avoid potentially being asked to follow-on.

The teams are at 1-1 with one more Test to play, at the Oval next week. The Australians will retain the urn with a win in Manchester.

Hazlewood has figures of 4-48 off 20 overs, having also taken the wicket of nightwatchman Craig Overton off the ninth ball of the day after England resumed on 23-1.

Yet Pat Cummins might have been Australia's best bowler on Friday, the pacemen somehow not getting a wicket in a superb 10-over spell either side of tea which only went for 22 runs. Root played and missed a number of times as the light started to fade.

"It was not to be for me," Cummins said. "It makes me happy when Josh comes on and takes wickets at the other end straight away. He did say 'I owe you one for that.'"

"We are pretty happy being 300 ahead," he added. "It was a tough day of Test cricket. To get those three wickets late, we feel really in the game."

Burns played his part again for England, reaching a half-century for the third time in this series and for the fourth time in 11 Tests.

His partnership with Root allowed England to recover from 25-2 and was their second century stand of the series.

"It's not ideal, losing those wickets, but the way we scrapped throughout the day, we're in a decent position," Burns said.

"A couple of points we got on top but it was a bit of a chess match as it went on."

Roy came in at No. 4 after failing as an opener in this series, but his technique and lack of true Test-match mentality let him down again for his dismissal. Hazlewood's delivery nipped back off the seam, went between Roy's bat and pad, and removed a stump.

Australia has the new ball in eight more overs and it might require another big innings from Stokes to rescue England again.

If England manages to pull off a draw, a win at the Oval would regain the side the Ashes.

With inputs from The Associated Press.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 23:58:07 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Ashes Series 2019, Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, England, England Cricket Team, England Vs Australia, England Vs Australia 4th Test, Joe Root, Live Cricket Score, Sports, Steve Smith, Tim Paine

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all