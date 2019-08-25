Ashes 2019: 'Greatest knock of all time, best Test ever', Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes' heroics in England's nail-biting win
Here are the best tweets as Ben Stokes' knock of 135 guided England to a thrilling one-wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes Test.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs USA Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IB Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW Vs HT Mysuru Warriors beat Hubli Tigers by 9 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs SL Belagavi Panthers beat Shivamogga Lions by 9 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL Vs BT Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs BB Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs BER Canada beat Bermuda by 8 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs USA USA beat Cayman Islands by 9 wickets
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 1 wicket
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW vs THAW - Aug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW vs MALW - Aug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs BB - Aug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs BT - Aug 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT vs BB - Aug 27th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BWF World Championships 2019: PV Sindhu's blend of no-nonsense badminton, controlled aggression takes down Nozomi Okuhara
-
Rahul Gandhi alleges 'brute force' being used in J&K, says Opposition leaders got taste of 'draconian' administration during Srinagar visit
-
The Quentin Tarantino Cinematic Universe: A look at the maverick director's 7 best characters yet
-
Washington working on strategy to refrain cross-border infiltration by Pakistan, push India to restore normalcy in J&K, say senior US officials
-
Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi’s ‘precious diamond’, had the knack for simplifying complex terms from fuel prices to GST deal
-
'Strong, decisive' leadership seen as desirable, but Sitharaman's reversals to boost economy display its limitations
-
BWF World Championships 2019: PV Sindhu blows past Nozomi Okuhara to become first-ever Indian gold-medalist
-
Sayani Gupta on being an actor sans vanity, and the importance of finding the rhythm for every character
-
In Sangli's Juni Dhamani village, normalcy remains a distant dream post-August floods
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket to win an epic third Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday.
England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach came into bat.
But Leach held firm before Stokes hit the winning runs by flaying Pat Cummins for four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out.
In July, Stokes also starred for England in the ICC Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's after he played a knock of 84 and eventually also played a crucial role in the Super Over- Where they won in terms of boundaries scored to clinch the trophy for the first time after the Super Over scores were level.
Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another historic win for England:
Invincible Stokes!
Is this the greatest Test match of all time as well?
What a mindblowing match this was!
Test cricket is well and truly alive!
Will you remember Ben Stokes' knock for a lifetime?
Anything more to describe the match?
What a year Stokes has had!
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Aug 25, 2019 21:51:29 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Joe Root's unbeaten 75 keeps England alive in run chase of 359 on Day 3 of third Test against Australia
Ashes 2019: Joe Denly confident England can pull off comeback win against Australia in 3rd Test at Leeds
Ashes 2019: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly says series has kept Test cricket 'alive', pins hopes on rest of the world to raise their standards