Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket to win an epic third Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday.

England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach came into bat.

But Leach held firm before Stokes hit the winning runs by flaying Pat Cummins for four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out.

In July, Stokes also starred for England in the ICC Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's after he played a knock of 84 and eventually also played a crucial role in the Super Over- Where they won in terms of boundaries scored to clinch the trophy for the first time after the Super Over scores were level.

Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another historic win for England:

Invincible Stokes!

Ben Stokes scored 74 of 76 runs in the 10th wicket match-winning partnership (wide 1, Leach 1) off just 45 balls with 7 sixes and 4 fours. What a player!🙏#Ashes2019 #Ashes #ENGvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 25, 2019

Is this the greatest Test match of all time as well?

Greatest knock of all time .... Must be .... @benstokes38 .... I LOVE YOU ....#Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2019





What a mindblowing match this was!

First time in 111 years, an Ashes Test has been won by 1 wicket. England added 76 runs for the last wicket to win the match. Truly amazing. #Ashes — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 25, 2019

Test cricket is well and truly alive!

If someone scripted that Test he or she would get an Oscar. Since it wasn’t scripted it must mean that’s one of the greatest Test matches ever. And that Test cricket is alive well and kicking #Ashes @benstokes38 — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) August 25, 2019

Will you remember Ben Stokes' knock for a lifetime?

Ben stokes that was simply awesome.. This 100 will be remembered for a very long time.. what a player @benstokes38 congratulations mate.. #Ashes Test cricket at its best.. incredible — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 25, 2019

Anything more to describe the match?

What a year Stokes has had!

I’ve seen some remarkable cricket moments in my life but that is the best I’ve seen in over 50 years. @benstokes38 saved the Ashes and gave a magical inspirational innings. Even better than his World Cup performance.

Well done @ECB_cricket — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) August 25, 2019

