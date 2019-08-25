First Cricket
Ashes 2019: 'Greatest knock of all time, best Test ever', Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes' heroics in England's nail-biting win

Here are the best tweets as Ben Stokes' knock of 135 guided England to a thrilling one-wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes Test.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 25, 2019 21:51:29 IST

Ben Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten century as England defeated Australia by one wicket to win an epic third Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday.

England, bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, needed 73 more runs to reach a victory target of 359 when last man, the bespectacled Jack Leach came into bat.

But Leach held firm before Stokes hit the winning runs by flaying Pat Cummins for four that saw the all-rounder finish on 135 not out.

In July, Stokes also starred for England in the ICC Cricket World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's after he played a knock of 84 and eventually also played a crucial role in the Super Over- Where they won in terms of boundaries scored to clinch the trophy for the first time after the Super Over scores were level.

Here's how Twitter reacted to yet another historic win for England:

Invincible Stokes!

Is this the greatest Test match of all time as well?



What a mindblowing match this was!

Test cricket is well and truly alive!

Will you remember Ben Stokes' knock for a lifetime?

Anything more to describe the match?

What a year Stokes has had!

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 21:51:29 IST

