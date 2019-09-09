Ashes 2019: Glenn McGrath feels retaining the Urn will help Australia put ball-tampering scandal behind them
Steve Smith's brilliance in Ashes became one of the finest redemption stories in the history of the game after being dubbed as a national villain alongside David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for ball-tampering during a tour of South Africa.
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Muharram restrictions in Kashmir: Police beat up, abuse journalists in Srinagar despite official curfew passes
-
Amit Shah allays fears over law providing special status to six North East states; Article 371 explained
-
Formula 1 2019: Charles Leclerc's dogged defence, Sebastian Vettel's questionable decisions and more talking points from Italian GP
-
Telangana new cabinet ministers 2019: KCR inducts son KT Rama Rao, nephew T Harish Rao into Council of Ministers
-
How can Narendra Modi govt fix economy’s slowdown problem? Certainly not through online tracking of bank loan applications
-
Iran installing advanced nuclear centrifuges, says IAEA as nuclear deal with US threatens to come apart
-
Suniel Shetty on his comeback, working with Kichcha Sudeep in Pehlwaan, and son Ahan's entry into Bollywood
-
The Queer Take: Questions straight folks ask LGBTQ people — and what it says of power dynamic
-
Kutch's Kharai breed, the world's only swimming camels, battle the tide of an uncertain future
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Manchester: A magnificent Ashes triumph in Old Blighty after 18 summers is exactly what Australian cricket needed to finally exorcise the ghosts of last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, feels Glenn McGrath.
Steve Smith's brilliance became one of the finest redemption stories in the history of the game after being dubbed as a national villain alongside David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for ball-tampering during a tour of South Africa. Smith has so far amassed 617 runs in four Tests of the five-match series.
Australia retained the Ashes urn with victory in fourth Test. AP
"Retaining the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001 is hugely important after the past 18 months for Australian cricket. They can now put what happened in South Africa with the ball-tampering scandal well and truly behind them,"McGRath wrote in his column for 'www.bbc.com'.
The self-belief is back and probably the Australian public is ready to forgive them, reckoned McGrath.
"...they have been clawing their way back. They have been getting the support of the Australian public again as well as regaining that self-belief and starting to play well as a unit once more.
"To come to England and retain the Ashes with a Test to spare is the final part of that process. Australia can now just focus on the future. The past is the past," McGrath wrote.
McGrath said winning the Ashes remains the pinnacle of success for Australian cricketers.
"Winning here is still the ultimate for any Australia cricketer because England are always tough to beat in their own conditions. This is what Australia focused on this summer and achieving it will be very special for this team," Australia's second highest-wicket-taker said.
Updated Date:
Sep 09, 2019 20:03:46 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: England bouncers played into my hands, says Steve Smith after scoring double hundred
Ashes 2019: Justin Langer says he felt 'physically sick' after Australia lost closely-fought third Test at Headingley
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith double century puts Australia in command of fourth Test at Old Trafford