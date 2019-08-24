Ashes 2019: Geoffrey Boycott criticses England's 'batting without brains' after their poor show on Day 2 of Leeds Test
Boycott said, 'If England had batted all day they would have a lead of 100. So, what did England do? They batted without any brains and threw away the Ashes.'
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IB Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL Vs BT Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs BB Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BB Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BB Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 USA Vs BER Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs CAN Canada beat Cayman Islands by 8 wickets
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW vs THAW - Aug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW vs MALW - Aug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs SL - Aug 25th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs HT - Aug 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs BB - Aug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Arun Jaitley passes away; latest news updates: President Ram Nath Kovind reaches former finance minister's Delhi residence to pay tribute
-
Arun Jaitley passes away: Helming finance and defence portfolios, BJP stalwart acted as chief troubleshooter in Modi govt
-
D23 Expo 2019: Star Wars round-up, from The Mandalorian trailer to Disney+ series on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor
-
Amazon forest fires: Amid global anger at Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro sends army to combat blaze as EU threatens scrapping trade deal
-
Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi’s ‘precious diamond’, had the knack for simplifying complex terms from fuel prices to GST deal
-
From postponement of Ayodhya hearing in SC to PMLA law, P Chidambaram must be mulling a bundle of ironies in custody
-
World Badminton Championships 2019, LIVE SCORE, semi-finals: PV Sindhu beats Chen Yufei to enter final; B Sai Praneeth up next
-
A male adult survivor of child sexual abuse speaks out: Navigating the road to recovery from trauma
-
In Sangli's Juni Dhamani village, normalcy remains a distant dream post-August floods
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Leeds: Geoffrey Boycott has torn into England after they collapsed to 67 all out in the third Test against Australia, saying they "batted without brains" and "threw away the Ashes".
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took five wickets as England slumped to their worst Ashes total in 71 years, with only Joe Denly (12) among the home batsmen getting to double figures on Friday's second day at Headingley – former England opening batsman Boycott's Yorkshire home ground.
Another flop show for Jason Roy, who was out edging it to the slips for 9 in the first innings of Headingley Test. AP
With Ashes-holders Australia already 1-0 up in the five-Test series, victory in this match would see them retain the urn and they consolidated their strong position by getting to 171-6 in their second innings at stumps – a lead of 283 runs.
"What the hell is going on with this England team? How do you expect to win the Ashes with that sort of batting?," Boycott wrote in his column for Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper published Saturday.
"If England had batted all day they would have a lead of 100. So, what did England do? They batted without any brains and threw away the Ashes," he added.
Several England players gave their wickets away with a scathing Boycott, one of the best defensive batsmen cricket has known, absolving only captain Joe Root of blame among the top order.
"Only one batsman out of seven could say he was got out by the bowlers," Boycott insisted. "Joe Root received a lovely ball on a perfect length and line that just left him a touch and he was caught at slip.
"No shame in that," added Boycott, who scored his 100th first-class hundred in a 1977 Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley.
Boycott was especially critical of World Cup-winner Jason Roy, drafted in as a Test opener this season and now averaging a meagre 9.80 this series after he was caught in the slips for nine following a loose drive off Hazlewood.
"Jason Roy, with no footwork, went flashing at a pitched-up ball he did not need to play," said Boycott.
"I don't care how many runs he makes second innings. If he plays another Test as an opener then someone wants his brains tested.
"Roy is brilliant in one-day cricket but I must say again, he does not have the defensive technique to stay in consistently against the new ball and he has not got the mental aptitude for patience and concentration that is required to open the batting," Boycott explained.
Boycott said the dismissal of Jos Buttler (out for five) summed up England's plight.
"Jos Buttler, straight after lunch. They put a short extra cover into him and second ball he spooned it straight to the man. I do not know what he was thinking.
"It is as if the batsmen cannot think straight, cannot handle pressure. It is as if they do not want to stay in and play a few maiden overs.
"England shot themselves in the foot, even if we accept that the Australian fast bowling was excellent."
Updated Date:
Aug 24, 2019 16:47:15 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: England name unchanged squad for third Test as James Anderson's recovery lingers on
Ashes 2019: Jack Leach replaces Mooen Ali in England's 12-man squad for Lord's Test; Jofra Archer in line for debut
Ashes 2019: Jason Roy should bat in middle order in third Test, says former England cricketer Nasser Hussain