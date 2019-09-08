Manchester: Australia retained the Ashes after beating England by 185 runs in the final session of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Josh Hazlewood claimed the winning wicket, trapping Craig Overton leg before wicket, as Australia dismissed England's second innings for 197 deep into the evening session to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

As the holder, Australia only needs to draw the series to keep cricket's famous urn. "We've retained it, we haven't won it," Australia captain Tim Paine told the BBC. He added: "We'll have a bloody good night together."

The fifth and final Test in cricket's oldest regular international series starts 12 September at The Oval. England resumed Day 5 on 18-2, went to lunch on 87-4 and tea on 166-6. Jack Leach, who scored a 51-ball 12, batted for an hour with England fans hoping for a repeat of his third Test heroics, or even bad light.

Australia held on to the Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years. It had thrashed England by 251 runs in the opening Test at Edgbaston. The second Test at Lord's was drawn before England won at Headingley by one wicket to level the series 1-1.

As Australia won the fourth Test, a slew of reactions and congratulatory messages poured in from Twitter.

Steve Smith has been magnificent, super-human almost, but don't forget the bowlers that take the wickets. Pat Cummins has been excellent throughout and Josh Hazlewood is always good. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 8, 2019

From obscurity to eternal fame, what a ride it is turning out to be for Tim Paine! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 8, 2019

More series like this and it can surely be argued that the @ICC test championship will soon become the most prized trophy in cricket. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 8, 2019

What an effort by England today .. Great fight .. But well done Australia on retaining the #Ashes .. no point in pretending but they have been the better team .. better in all departments .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 8, 2019

The first Aussie men's skipper to bring the #Ashes home from England since Steve Waugh in 2001. pic.twitter.com/Au7sNLqTqx — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2019

You little ripper!! Congrats @CricketAus on retaining the #Ashes Glad the bathrobe got in the footage ‍♀️ https://t.co/q3922IyLWB — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 8, 2019

With inputs from The Associated Press