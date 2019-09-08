First Cricket
Ashes 2019: 'Eternal fame for Tim Paine' Twitter reacts as Australia beat England in fourth Test to retain famous urn

Jack Leach, who scored a 51-ball 12, batted for an hour with England fans hoping for a repeat of his third test heroics, or even bad light

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 09, 2019 00:20:56 IST

Manchester: Australia retained the Ashes after beating England by 185 runs in the final session of the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Josh Hazlewood claimed the winning wicket, trapping Craig Overton leg before wicket, as Australia dismissed England's second innings for 197 deep into the evening session to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

As the holder, Australia only needs to draw the series to keep cricket's famous urn. "We've retained it, we haven't won it," Australia captain Tim Paine told the BBC. He added: "We'll have a bloody good night together."

The fifth and final Test in cricket's oldest regular international series starts 12 September at The Oval. England resumed Day 5 on 18-2, went to lunch on 87-4 and tea on 166-6. Jack Leach, who scored a 51-ball 12, batted for an hour with England fans hoping for a repeat of his third Test heroics, or even bad light.

Australia held on to the Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years. It had thrashed England by 251 runs in the opening Test at Edgbaston. The second Test at Lord's was drawn before England won at Headingley by one wicket to level the series 1-1.

As Australia won the fourth Test, a slew of reactions and congratulatory messages poured in from Twitter.

 

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 00:20:56 IST

