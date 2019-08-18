Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 5 at Lord's
Follow all the action from Day five of the second Test between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground.
Day 4 report: A gripping and gruesome duel between Australia batsman Steve Smith and England paceman Jofra Archer dominated the fourth day of a second Ashes Test that is destined for a tense conclusion at Lord's.
Smith was on 80 and progressing toward a third straight century when a rising delivery by Archer, making his Test debut, struck the Australian on the side of the neck and floored him on Saturday.
Smith, who had earlier been smashed on the left forearm by Archer in an adrenaline-fueled tussle in the middle session, was led from the field after receiving treatment but returned 40 minutes later after passing concussion tests. He was dismissed lbw by Chris Woakes for 92 and looked understandably shaken.
Australia was dismissed for 250, eight short of England's first-innings total, and the host lost its top order to be 96-4 at stumps. England leads by 104 runs with a day remaining.
The Smith-Archer clash showcased the sport at its most visceral but it was also extremely worrying when Smith tumbled face-first to the ground, flicking off his helmet before rolling over and facing the sky. The impact was brutal and Smith's subsequent stillness, as medics from both teams dashed out, was truly concerning.
Smith was persuaded, somewhat reluctantly, to pause his innings but was back after 54 balls. Whether he should have been encouraged to stay away from the crease is open to debate.
An uncharacteristically tame lbw to Woakes denied Smith another century and it was followed by a moment of apparent confusion as he simultaneously walked off and signaled for DRS.
Australia paceman Pat Cummins wasted no time after the changeover, removing Jason Roy (2) and Joe Root (0) in successive balls in his third over. Roy has scored just 45 in five innings as an opener, while Root nicked behind for his first golden duck in 153 Test innings.
Peter Siddle kept the pressure on by picking off two more of the top four, Joe Denly caught and bowled for 26 and Rory Burns edging behind for 29.
England might have crumbled had any of three edges by Ben Stokes in a single over by Nathan Lyon been held, with the allrounder also benefiting from one of two lbw appeals that should have been reviewed.
Stokes was 8 not out, with Jos Buttler unbeaten on 4.
The draw might still be the most likely result, with rain having wiped out the entire first day and two sessions on Friday.
With inputs from AP
Also See
Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer's thrilling battle with Steve Smith destined to live in annals of histroy as one of greatest duels in Test cricket
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith may be forced to wear neck guard on his helmet after being struck by Jofra Archer bouncer, says Australia coach Justin Langer
Ashes 2019: Sachin Tendulkar hails Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon after Australia's dominating win in first Test