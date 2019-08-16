First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SCO Tri-Series | Match 2 Aug 15, 2019
SCO vs OMA
Oman beat Scotland by 8 wickets
IND in WI | 3rd ODI Aug 14, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
NZ in SL Aug 22, 2019
SL vs NZ
P Sara Oval, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 22, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3 at Lord's

Catch all the Live scores and latest updates from Day 3 of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 16, 2019 15:15:32 IST

258/10
Overs
77.1
R/R
3.35
Fours
33
Sixes
1
Extras
23
75/4
Overs
33.0
R/R
2.27
Fours
7
Sixes
0
Extras
8
Stuart Broad 11 2 22 2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Report, Day 2: Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each as Australia bowled out England for 258 and reached 30 for one in reply to take control of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Thursday.

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3 at Lords

Australia begin Day 3 of second Test trailing England by 228 runs at Lord's. AFP

After rain washed out the first day, Australia won the toss and put England in to bat, Hazlewood taking two early wickets to give the touring side the initiative which they never surrendered.

Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow made half-centuries but it was a disappointing batting performance by England, and Australia will be confident of claiming a first-innings lead and pushing on for a win that would put them 2-0 up in the series.

Jason Roy lasted three balls, flashing wildly at his first before edging a lifting Hazlewood delivery to wicketkeeper Tim Paine for nought.

Captain Joe Root twice drove Cummins sweetly to the extra cover boundary before, on 14, he was trapped lbw by Hazlewood with a delivery that jagged back and kept low.

Burns, who made a patient century in the first Test at Edgbaston, dug in to play the anchor role again but he was given a life when he drove loosely at a wide ball from Peter Siddle and Usman Khawaja spilled a sharp catch at gully.

Hazlewood, recalled to the side, bowled two probing and accurate spells in the morning, conceding only 14 runs in 10 overs to lift Australia’s quest to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001.

Burns slog-swept spinner Lyon for four to bring up England’s fifty and the left-hander was 34 not out with Joe Denly unbeaten on 27 as the hosts reached 76 for two at lunch.

As has happened regularly in Denly’s fledgling Test career, however, he failed to capitalise on a solid start.

The right-hander added three runs before he nibbled at a full-length Hazlewood delivery and edged another routine catch to Paine.

Burns completed his third Test fifty, off 119 balls, and he was the victim of a brilliant reaction catch by Cameron Bancroft at short leg as the batsman looked to turn a short delivery from Cummins off his hip.

Jos Buttler made 12 before he hung his bat limply at a wide delivery from Siddle to nick it to Paine and Ben Stokes missed a straight ball from Lyon to depart lbw for 13 with England reeling at 138 for six.

Bairstow and Chris Woakes steadied the ship with a seventh-wicket partnership of 72 in bright sunshine at the home of cricket before the latter gloved Cummins down the leg-side to Paine to fall for 32.

Jofra Archer made 12, Stuart Broad 11 and Bairstow was last man out, caught in the deep for 52 off Lyon who moved alongside great Australia fast bowler Dennis Lillee on 355 Test wickets.

Australia had about 20 overs to bat on an extended day and they lost David Warner, who was bowled by a fine delivery from Broad for three. Bancroft (five not out) and Khawaja (18 not out) survived a fiery spell by Archer on his debut, however, and with rain forecast to disrupt day three, England face an uphill task to level the series and boost their hopes of regaining the Ashes.

(With Reuters inputs)

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2019 15:15:32 IST

Tags : 2nd Test, Ashes, Ashes 2019, Ashes Live Score, Cricket, England Vs Australia Live, England Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Live Score, Lord's Test, Steve Smith, Tim Paine, Usman Khawaja

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all