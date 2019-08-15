Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 at Lord's
Catch all the Live scores and latest updates from Day 2 of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's
Report, Day 1: The first day of the second Ashes test between England and Australia was rained out at Lord’s on Wednesday without a ball being bowled.
England skipper Joe Root poses along side his Australian counterpart, Tim Paine, holding the Ashes replica. Reuters
Play had finally looked set to get underway after a morning of wet weather, with the umpires calling for a 3:30pm (1430 GMT) start during a dry spell.
The sides briefly came out, and the England staff had time to present Jofra Archer with his debut test cap. But the rain began to fall again minutes later, before the captains came out for the coin toss.
The sides will now aim to start the match on Thursday, with an extra half-hour of play allowed on each of the remaining four days to make up for the day lost.
Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after an emphatic 251-run win at Edgbaston.
Updated Date:
Aug 15, 2019 14:56:56 IST
