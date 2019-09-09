Ashes 2019: England to assess star all-rounder Ben Stokes's fitness to bowl ahead of final match of series
Stokes was included in an unchanged 13-man England squad announced Monday following a 185-run defeat in the fourth Test on Sunday that ensured Australia would keep hold of the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in the five-Test series
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Amit Shah allays fears over law providing special status to six North East states; Article 371 explained
-
Heavy rains lash several parts of Madhya Pradesh; 11 districts declare holiday as IMD predicts more heavy showers
-
US Open 2019: Daniil Medvedev sticks to his guns, lays marker for NextGen in tight five-set defeat to Rafael Nadal
-
Telangana new cabinet ministers 2019: KCR inducts son KT Rama Rao, nephew T Harish Rao into Council of Ministers
-
How can Narendra Modi govt fix economy’s slowdown problem? Certainly not through online tracking of bank loan applications
-
Iran installing advanced nuclear centrifuges, says IAEA as nuclear deal with US threatens to come apart
-
Suniel Shetty on his comeback, working with Kichcha Sudeep in Pehlwaan, and son Ahan's entry into Bollywood
-
The Queer Take: Questions straight folks ask LGBTQ people — and what it says of power dynamic
-
Kutch's Kharai breed, the world's only swimming camels, battle the tide of an uncertain future
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
London: England will assess star all-rounder Ben Stokes's fitness to bowl in this week's fifth Test with Australia at the Oval as they look for a consolation win after failing to regain the Ashes.
File image of Ben Stokes. Reuters
Stokes was included in an unchanged 13-man England squad announced Monday following a 185-run defeat in the fourth Test on Sunday that ensured Australia would keep hold of the Ashes at 2-1 up with one to play in the five-Test series.
Durham paceman Stokes, England's vice-captain, did not bowl in Australia's second innings at Old Trafford following a shoulder injury sustained during his 11th over in the tourists' first innings.
If Stokes is unfit to bowl at the Oval, where the fifth Test starts on Thursday, he is expected to play as a specialist batsman ù it was his stunning 135 not out that saw England to a dramatic one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley.
In that case, England would look to bring in a bowling all-rounder from within the squad in either Sam Curran, who would be playing on his Surrey home ground, or Chris Woakes.
Both Curran and Woakes missed out at Old Trafford.
If either of the pair play should England coach Trevor Bayliss, in what will be his last Test before he stands down from his post, and captain Joe Root make a change to the side, it would likely mean one of the hosts' struggling specialist batsmen having to make way.
England squad for fifth Test:
Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran
Updated Date:
Sep 09, 2019 17:32:53 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Touching the Void — England drag themselves out of deepest abyss to register famous win at Headingley
Ashes 2019: After shock third Test loss, Australia draw inspiration from Muhammad Ali to restart bid for glory in England
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they try to make sense of Ben Stokes' brilliance at Headingley