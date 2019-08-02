First Cricket
Ashes 2019: England quick Mark Wood ruled out for remainder of season due to knee injury

Agence France-Presse, Aug 02, 2019 20:03:42 IST

London: England fast bowler Mark Wood will play no part in the ongoing Ashes series after suffering a left knee injury while helping his country win the World Cup last month.

The Durham quick helped tournament hosts England win the World Cup for the first time, taking 18 wickets at an average of 25.72.

Mark Wood had also sustained side strain issues during last month's World Cup. Reuters

Wood was not included in England's team for the first Test at Edgbaston currently in progress and was already set to miss the Ashes matches at Lord's and Headingley because of a left side strain he sustained during a World Cup final win over New Zealand.

England announced on Friday that Wood had been struggling with a knee problem as well as a longstanding ankle injury.

"England fast bowler Mark Wood has had left knee surgery to address an injury sustained during the ICC Cricket World Cup," said a team statement.

"The Durham player will continue rehabilitation for this and the left side strain that he sustained in the World Cup final.

"As a result of these injuries, he will be unavailable for any cricket for the remainder of the season."

Wood's last Test appearance saw the 29-year-old bowl well during a consolation win over the West Indies earlier this year.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2019 20:03:42 IST

