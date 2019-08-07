First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 7 wickets
UAE in NED | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 14 runs
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: England fast bowler Olly Stone ruled out of second test against Australia with back injury

Stone, who suffered the injury in training on Tuesday, joins fellow pacemen James Anderson and Mark Wood in being ruled out of the Lord's Test, which starts on 14 August

Agence France-Presse, Aug 07, 2019 19:23:34 IST

London: England fast bowler Olly Stone will miss the second Ashes Test against Australia after being ruled out for at least two weeks with a back injury.

Ashes 2019: England fast bowler Olly Stone ruled out of second test against Australia with back injury

File image of Olly Stone. Reuters

Stone, who suffered the injury in training on Tuesday, joins fellow pacemen James Anderson and Mark Wood in being ruled out of the Lord's Test, which starts on 14 August.

"It's really disappointing for Olly that he's been ruled out of action for such an important two weeks of cricket because of a reoccurrence of his back injury," said Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace.

Jofra Archer, who has also suffered with a side strain in recent weeks, is expected to replace Anderson for the second Test after England crumbled to a 251-run defeat to open the series.

Archer took six wickets and hit a century for Sussex's second XI on Tuesday to press his case for a Test debut.

Stone, 25, took three wickets on his first Test appearance against Ireland last month and was in the squad for the first Test at his home ground Edgbaston, but did not play.

The third Ashes Test at Headingley begins on August 22, making Stone's availability for that match highly unlikely.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2019 19:23:34 IST

Tags : Ashes 2019, Cricket, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Paul Farbrace

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all