First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
UAE in NED | 2nd T20I Aug 05, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 5 wickets
IND in WI | 2nd T20I Aug 04, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
IND in WI Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: England fast bowler James Anderson ruled out of second Test due to calf injury

James Anderson has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test, with England uncertain when he will be fit to return from an injured right calf.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 06, 2019 15:11:48 IST

London: James Anderson has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test, with England uncertain when he will be fit to return from an injured right calf.

Ashes 2019: England fast bowler James Anderson ruled out of second Test due to calf injury

File image of James Anderson. Reuters

England's record wicket-taker broke down after just four overs in the series opener at Edgbaston and did not bowl again as Australia romped to a 251-run victory.

Scans have now confirmed he has no chance of taking part in next week's game at Lord's, with assessment taking place "on an ongoing basis".

After pulling up injured on the first morning in Birmingham, Anderson, 37, was restricted to two batting cameos at number 11.

The veteran had not played competitive cricket for a month leading into the match after injuring the same calf playing for Lancashire.

"The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a calf injury," said a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday.

"As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme working with the England and Lancashire medical teams.

"Anderson will miss the second Test match, which starts at Lord's on Wednesday, 14 August. He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis."

 

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 15:11:48 IST

Tags : Ashes 2019, Ashes Test, Australia, Cricket, Edgbaston, England, England And Wales Cricket Board, James Anderson, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all