First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
AFG in BAN | One-off Test Sep 05, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: England cricket team has had a successful year despite missing out on Ashes, says captain Joe Root

England go into Thursday's fifth and final match 2-1 down, meaning they cannot place the urn in their trophy cabinet alongside the one-day World Cup, which they won for the first time in July.

Agence France-Presse, Sep 11, 2019 22:37:47 IST

Captain Joe Root said England's year could still be  judged a success even if they fail to level the Ashes series against Australia by winning the final Test at the Oval.

The home side go into Thursday's fifth and final match 2-1 down, meaning they cannot place the urn in their trophy cabinet alongside the one-day World Cup, which they won for the first time in July.

Ashes 2019: England cricket team has had a successful year despite missing out on Ashes, says captain Joe Root

Coach Trevor Bayliss said Joe Root is under no pressure despite England's failure to wrest the Ashes from Australia's grasp. Reuters

But the skipper said his players were still focused on denying Australia their first series win in England since 2001 in the game starting on Thursday.

"It's bitterly disappointing to not have got the Ashes back, but we haven't lost anything yet," he said.

"We've got to make sure that we square the series up and there's Test Championship points to play for as well which down the line could make a huge difference."

Root was adamant that despite the disappointment of failing to win the series, England could still be proud of their achievements over the summer.

"To win the first 50-over World Cup is a huge achievement for English cricket, so, absolutely, it should be seen as a successful year, but we've got a chance to level this series and make it slightly better than it looks right now so that's the full focus of the group."

England's failure has led to questions over Root's position as captain, particularly given his inconsistent batting throughout the series.

But he said he knew the direction in which he wanted to take the team and was already looking forward to trying to win the Ashes in Australia in 2021/22.

"In terms of personnel, things might change, as they have done for a while," he said.

"But ultimately we need to focus on the core group of players that are going to lead this team forward both home and away and build from that and towards winning in Australia."

Batting form

The Yorkshireman was phlegmatic about the effect of captaincy on his form after a poor series by his standards, saying batting had been tough for both sides.

The standout batsman of the series has been Steve Smith, who has scored 671 runs in just five innings at an astonishing average of more than 134.

Root said England were trying to find a chink in the armour of the former Australia skipper, who is the top-ranked batsman in the world.

"We keep looking at different ways for sure, trying different things," he said.

"He's played extremely well. He's not really given many chances and we feel on a number of occasions in the first 20 balls we've beaten the bat a lot and it could have been very different but he's managed to ride that out well and when he's got in he's made it really count."

And Root paid tribute to outgoing coach Trevor Bayliss, who is returning to Australia after four years at the helm.

"He's been a part of some very special wins in Test match cricket, series home and away which he should be extremely proud of as a coach and the way he's transformed white-ball cricket and been a part of that journey is incredible," said Root.

Updated Date: Sep 11, 2019 22:37:47 IST

Tags : 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Ashes 2019, England Cricket, England Cricket Team, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Joe Root

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all