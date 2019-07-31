First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in SL | 3rd ODI Jul 31, 2019
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 122 runs
BAN in SL | 2nd ODI Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
The Ashes Aug 01, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Edgbaston, Birmingham
IND in WI Aug 03, 2019
WI vs IND
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: England captain Joe Root looks forward to having 'natural leader' Ben Stokes back as his deputy

England captain Joe Root is looking forward to having "natural leader" Ben Stokes back alongside him as his Test deputy during the Ashes.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 31, 2019 22:19:26 IST

Birmingham: England captain Joe Root is looking forward to having "natural leader" Ben Stokes back alongside him as his Test deputy during the Ashes.

The pair have been friends since their days playing youth cricket, with Root lobbying for Stokes's return to a position the all-rounder held until he was involved in a street brawl in Bristol in 2017.

Ashes 2019: England captain Joe Root looks forward to having natural leader Ben Stokes back as his deputy

Joe Root added that with the World Cup victory and the Ashes, cricket is at an all-time high in England. AP

Stokes missed five months of international cricket, including England's 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia under Root, before being cleared of affray in a court case in August 2018.

But the 28-year-old was one of the stars of England's triumphant World Cup campaign earlier this season and Root, also involved in that success, is eager to have Stokes back as his Test vice-captain after Jos Buttler took over the role.

"I have asked for a long time (to have Stokes back as vice-captain) but he was made available at the end of the World Cup," Root said during his pre-match press conference at Edgbaston on Wednesday, on the eve of the series opener.

"It is fantastic to have Ben back, not just playing and playing back somewhere near his best — it has been coming a long time.

"The way he stepped up in big moments in that World Cup was just him down to a tee. It is what he does — he responds well to responsibility and to the big moments.

"He offers with all three departments — he bowls, bats and he is one of the best fielders and he drags people with him as a natural leader on the field and in the dressing room."

Root praised Buttler but said Buttler was aware Stokes would be brought back as vice-captain when there was an opportunity to do so.

England's World Cup win under the leadership of one-day specialist Eoin Morgan achieved a long-held goal but Root rejected suggestions that meant the pressure to regain the Ashes had eased as a result.

'All-time high'

"I think if you speak to anyone who has captained England and is on the verge of an Ashes series, to say it doesn't mean as much as any other event, I don't think any of them would agree," he said.

"It's huge. It's a great opportunity. Cricket in this country is probably at an all-time high, it's got interest it probably hasn't had for a long time and we've got an opportunity as a team to make this summer a very memorable one."

Root is going back up to number three in the batting order and Joe Denly dropping down to four as England look to shore up their struggling line-up.

"I think it's important to spread the experience out and it gives me an opportunity to lead from the front as well," said Root, England's best batsman.

"I also feel I'm in a place where I've got my head around the captaincy and my batting and I'm able to separate the two."

World Cup-winner Jofra Archer will have to wait for his Test debut after the fast bowler was left out of England's team announced on Wednesday following his struggles with a side injury.

"Jofra is obviously coming back from a very serious injury," said Root. "We looked at conditions, what we thought was best... and it also allows him time to get absolutely ready and fit."

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 22:19:26 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Ben Stokes, England, England Cricket Team, England Vs Australia, Joe Root, Sports

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all