First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in SL | 2nd ODI Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 10 Jul 28, 2019
SIN vs NEP
Singapore beat Nepal by 82 runs
BAN in SL Jul 31, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 01, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: England all-rounder Ben Stokes says maturity helped in regaining Test vice-captaincy ahead of important series

England's Ben Stokes says learning not to try to "please everyone" helped him mature and regain the Test vice-captaincy ahead of the Ashes series starting this week.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 30, 2019 15:03:03 IST

London: England's Ben Stokes says learning not to try to "please everyone" helped him mature and regain the Test vice-captaincy ahead of the Ashes series starting this week.

Ashes 2019: England all-rounder Ben Stokes says maturity helped in regaining Test vice-captaincy ahead of important series

File image of Ben Stokes. Reuters

The 28-year-old, fresh from playing a pivotal role in England's thrilling World Cup victory earlier this month, has been appointed as Joe Root's number two for the five-Test series against Australia.

The all-rounder was banned and fined by the England and Wales Cricket Board for bringing the game into disrepute following a street brawl in Bristol in 2017.

He missed five months of international cricket, including the last Ashes tour of Australia, before being cleared of affray in a court case in August 2018.

"One thing I have stopped trying to do is please everyone, which is probably a downfall I would look back on," he told the BBC.

"I'm not a different person. I think maturing is the best way of saying it and having a understanding of a lot more things."

Stokes, who has been described as the "real heartbeat" of the England team by Australia great Ricky Ponting, said now he focused solely on making those closest to him happy.

"Trying to please everyone every minute of every day was something I always tried to do," said Stokes.

"Just try and keep the people happy who are important to you and make an impact on the way your career can go."

Stokes, who was rested for last week's one-off Test match with Ireland, said being stripped of the vice-captaincy had been hurtful.

"To have the role taken away was very disappointing and it did hurt," he said. "To have it back just before the Ashes, I'm super excited. Joe (Root, Test captain) and I work really well together.

"He doesn't have a yes man stood next to him – I'll tell him what I think."

The five-Test series begins on Thursday at Edgbaston, with England bidding to regain the Ashes after a 4-0 thrashing in Australia in 2017-18.

The Australians are looking to win their first series in England since 2001.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 15:03:03 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Australia Cricket, Ben Stokes, Cricket, England Cricket Team, Ricky Ponting

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all