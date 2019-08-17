Ashes 2019: 'Deserves a standing ovation', Twitterati hails Steve Smith for hard-fought 92 despite blow to the head
Smith made a battling 92 at Lord's before Australia was bowled out for 250 on Day 4 of the second Test, eight runs behind England's first-innings total. I
Australia batsman Steve Smith on Saturday looked set for what would have been his third consecutive Test century, but his hopes eventually suffered a huge blow after being hit on the head courtesy a Jofra Archer bouncer.
Smith made a battling 92 at Lord's before Australia was bowled out for 250 on Day 4 of the second Test, eight runs behind England's first-innings total.
In a gripping middle session at the home of cricket, Archer produced an intimidating spell of bowling — his deliveries reaching speeds of up to 96 miles per hour (154 kph) — to pepper Australia's batsmen, with Smith the primary target.
The 30-year-old soon received treatment and his arm was strapped with protective pads by the Australia medical staff.
He bravely returned 40 minutes later to resume his innings on 80, and progressed to 92 before he was trapped lbw by Chris Woakes. Smith struck 144 and 142 in Australia's 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston and has now scored a half-century in seven straight Ashes innings.
Here's how Twitterati reacted to the former Australia skipper's hard-fought knock:
All hail Steve Smith!
Is this your favourite Steve Smith innings?
Never write off one of Australia's best!
The best Steve Smith innings under pressure?
The best one-on-one rivalry in the Ashes this year?
Was this an unbelievable effort from Smith?
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Aug 17, 2019 23:28:17 IST
