Ashes 2019: Cricket Australia defends team doctor's decision to let Steve Smith bat in Lord's Test after being hit by bouncer
Smith had to leave the field after being hit on the neck near the rear base of his batting helmet by a fast, sharply rising delivery from Jofra Archer on Saturday. Saw conducted tests before allowing Smith to return at the fall of the subsequent wicket, and the ex-Test captain was eventually dismissed for 92.
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BT Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs BB Bijapur Bulls tied with Bengaluru Blasters (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW Vs SL Shivamogga Lions beat Mysuru Warriors by 14 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BP Ballari Tuskers beat Belagavi Panthers by 5 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Shivamogga Lions beat Hubli Tigers by 6 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs CAY Canada beat Cayman Islands by 84 runs
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs USA Bermuda beat USA by 6 runs
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Scotland beat Oman by 85 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS England drew with Australia
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW vs NAMW - Aug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs BP - Aug 19th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT vs BB - Aug 20th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB vs SL - Aug 20th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Secret life of Article 370: Nehru's use of ruthless force to integrate Kashmir behind veil of 'special status' offers lessons for today
-
In Kashmir's traditional wedding season, businesses take massive hit as couples opt for simpler ceremonies due to restrictions
-
Manmohan Singh elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan; Ashok Gehlot congratulates former prime minister
-
Chinese state media shares rap video proclaiming ‘get those foreign agents outta town’, attempts to discredit Hong Kong protests
-
BWF World Championships 2019: Indian shuttlers look to overcome dismal form in crucial Olympic qualification year
-
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das wants banks to link loan, deposit rates to repo: Will common man get a fair deal finally?
-
Dalit writing, global contexts: Om Prakash Valmiki's Joothan is the shining pinnacle of Hindi Dalit literature
-
Raqs-e-Inquilab: In conflict-riddled Kashmir, artists feel compelled to take to the easel, poetry
-
Batla House: How John Abraham carved a niche for himself as a dependable star, producer of content-driven films
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Melbourne: Cricket Australia has defended the team doctor who allowed Steve Smith to resume his innings after assessing him for concussion on day four of the second Ashes Test and then ruled the veteran batsman out the following day after further testing.
Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia's manager of sports medicine, told a news conference in Australia on Monday he was "100%" satisfied with team doctor Richard Saw's treatment of Smith in London on the weekend, and he urged against any over-reaction to the sport's new concussion guidelines.
Smith had to leave the field after being hit on the neck due to a Jofra Archer bouncer. Reuters
Smith had to leave the field after being hit on the neck near the rear base of his batting helmet by a fast, sharply rising delivery from Jofra Archer on Saturday. Saw conducted tests before allowing Smith to return at the fall of the subsequent wicket, and the ex-Test captain was eventually dismissed for 92.
Smith complained of headaches later on Saturday and was ruled out of the remainder of the match on Sunday after displaying concussion symptoms.
Marnus Labuschagne replaced Smith, becoming the first concussion substitute in international cricket, and scored 59 in an important innings that helped Australia draw the match at Lord's and retain a 1-0 series lead in the five-match series.
"The reality is only about one in five or six head impacts end up in concussion," said Kountouris, who added that Cricket Australia's research showed delayed concussion accounted for up to 30 percent of those cases. "If we pulled out every player who had a head impact, we'd be pulling out 80 per cent of players who don't have a concussion and taking them out of the game. So that would be an overreaction."
Kountouris said three other batters were hit in the head, but only Smith had a concussion.
"He didn't have a concussion at the time (Saturday)," he said. "If we took him out of the game, we would have been leaving him out of the game for no reason other than what we saw on the field.
"Our doctor is an expert in his field. He's trained to pick up even the minor signs of concussion. Everything he did was according to the protocol, he was very thorough and ... we're 100% happy with what happened over there."
The third Test starts Thursday in Leeds, making Smith a doubtful starter.
Updated Date:
Aug 19, 2019 16:47:57 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: 'Deserves a standing ovation', Twitterati hails Steve Smith for hard-fought 92 despite blow to the head
Ashes 2019: Shane Warne says facing England speedster Jofra Archer could be Steve Smith's biggest challenge in Lord's Test
Ashes 2019: England speedster Jofra Archer says he will try to 'work out miracles' if he plays in Lord's Test