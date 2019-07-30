First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in SL | 2nd ODI Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 10 Jul 28, 2019
SIN vs NEP
Singapore beat Nepal by 82 runs
BAN in SL Jul 31, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 01, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: Concussion subs to numbers on jerseys, historic England-Australia rivalry leads Test cricket's generation leap

The historic Ashes between England and Australia gets underway on 1 August and it will get a renewed meaning under the World Test Championship.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 30, 2019 09:03:34 IST

With Australia touring England, it will mark the 71st Ashes series to be played between the two historic rivals. The series which began in 1883 and has been played for 134 years, will be back in its traditional five-Test format. To be played at Edgbaston, Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford, and The Oval, England will be eager to regain the Ashes following Australia's triumph at home in 2017-18. On the other side, Australia would hope to become the first visiting team to win an Ashes since England beat them in 2010-11. At the same time, Tim Paine-captained Australia would want to end their 18-year drought of clinching the Ashes in England.

Ashes 2019: Concussion subs to numbers on jerseys, historic England-Australia rivalry leads Test crickets generation leap

England come into the Ashes after a World Cup win and Test win over Ireland. AFP

Away from the plenty of traditions being maintained, there are quite a few 'new' things for the upcoming Ashes. It suggests a change in climate for cricket and an ever-evolving nature of the sport.

Start of the ICC World Test Championship

The gripe with previous Test cricket model was that not all teams were playing each other or not enough. Additionally, the biggest concern was to give each match some context. Enter, World Test Championship. The WTC will witness the top nine Test teams in the world compete in 71 Test matches across 27 series and will be played over two years.

It all gets underway on 1 August. Ashes, like any other Test series, counts for 120 points with 24 points for each match. A tie will mean shared points between England and Australia and a draw would mean 8 points each.

Player names and numbers on shirts

For the longest time, Test kits were all-white. That would end with the start of the Test Championship. With cricket moving into a new direction and in gathering the shortened attention spans, the ICC wants to make players more easily identifiable to encourage engagement in Test cricket. Numbers and names have long been used in shorter formats.

In 2001, England introduced debut cap number under the Three Lions crest, since then other teams followed suit.

The advent of coloured shirts with player names began at the 1992 World Cup, while squad numbers were added for the 1999 tournament.

Concussion substitutions

The decision to implement concussion substitutes was taken during the ICC Annual Conference earlier in the month. The rule has been applied to international cricket following a two-year trial period which involved usage of substitutes in domestic cricket.

"Decisions on replacements will continue to be made by the team medical representative and the player should be a like-for-like replacement who will need to be approved by the Match Referee," the ICC had said in a statement.

The debate had begun after the fatal bouncer to Australia opener Philip Hughes in 2014. He was taken to hospital but couldn't survive the blow in the Sheffield Shield match. Cricket Australia (CA) had introduced concussion substitutes in their domestic tournaments and the Big Bash League from the 2016-17 season.

Points to be docked for slow over-rate

Slow over rates will have larger bearing now than before. Earlier, captains ran the risk of being fined and subsequently collecting demerit points for slow over rates. Now, ICC will dock points and fine the entire side for any violations.

“In World Test Championship matches, a team that is behind the required over-rate at the end of a match will have two competition points deducted for each over it is behind,” the ICC said in a statement.

“Captains will no longer be suspended for repeated or serious over-rate breaches. All players should be held equally responsible for slow over-rates, and as such will be fined at the same level as the captain,” the ICC stated.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 09:03:34 IST

Tags : 2019 Ashes Series, Ashes 2019, England Vs Australia, ICC, ICC World Test Championship, The Ashes 2019, World Test Championship, World Test Championship 2019-21

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all