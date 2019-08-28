Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes's performance in third Test better than Ian Botham's 1981 display, says former England player Mike Brearley
Ben Stokes's astonishing match-winning performance in the third Ashes Test at Headingley upstages that of Ian Botham in 1981 at the same ground, according to former England captain Mike Brearley.
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BP Ballari Tuskers beat Belagavi Panthers by 37 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL Vs BB Bijapur Bulls beat Shivamogga Lions by 17 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BB Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 7 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW Vs BT Mysuru Warriors beat Ballari Tuskers by 3 wickets
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW Vs MALW Malaysia Women beat Singapore Women by 22 runs
- Bangladesh Women and Thailand Women in Netherlands, 2 T20I Series, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 3 wickets
- Bangladesh Women in Netherlands, Only T20I Series, 2019 NEDW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Netherlands Women by 65 runs
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs BER Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 318 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 1 wicket
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 65 runs
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW vs MALW - Aug 29th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG vs IR - Aug 29th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT vs SL - Aug 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs TBC - Aug 30th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Decoding Bimal Jalan panel proposals on RBI surplus capital transfer to government: The good, bad and ugly
-
Adivasis and the Indian State: Caught between Hinduisation and indifferent govt, Madias of Maharashtra struggle to make ends meet
-
Akshay Kumar releasing films on Eid, Diwali and Christmas proves a star is no longer bound to a particular festival
-
RBI to transfer record surplus to govt: At 5.5%, central bank's contingency fund level falls to the lowest in at least 19 years
-
Amazon fires: Solutions lie beyond nationalist politics, a new green vision must be global in scope
-
BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi over Kashmir remarks, says statement gave Pakistan 'handle' to target India
-
Bigger the challenge, the better PV Sindhu gets: Deconstructing world champion's form trajectory on badminton's greatest stages
-
In search of summits, surf and a sunrise: A true travel story from Bali
-
Uproar in UK as Boris Johnson moves to suspend Parliament; 'very British coup' would limit Opposition's opportunity to derail Brexit
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3763
|114
|2
|New Zealand
|2736
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4076
|105
|5
|Australia
|2951
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3681
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
London: Ben Stokes's astonishing match-winning performance in the third Ashes Test at Headingley upstages that of Ian Botham in 1981 at the same ground, according to former England captain Mike Brearley.
Ben Stokes in action against Australia in the third Ashes Test. AFP
"It is hard to believe Stokes's could ever have been, or even ever will be, surpassed," wrote Botham's 1981 captain in The Times.
Both performances included stamina and skill with the ball as well as a monumental performance with the bat, each of them securing narrow wins for England in cricket's oldest rivalry.
Stokes's 135 not out on Sunday secured an highly unlikely one-wicket win over Australia – England required 73 when the last batsman Jack Leach came to the wicket – and followed a monumental 24-over bowling stint in the tourists' second innings during which he took three wickets.
Botham's performance in 1981 was equally heroic. In spite of taking six wickets in Australia's first innings and then scoring 50 in England's first dig, Botham came to crease a second time with the English following on.
His unbeaten 149 transformed the outcome of the Test, setting the stage for Bob Willis to write his name into folklore with eight wickets in the Australians' second innings as England sealed a remarkable 18-run win.
Brearley likens Stokes, Botham and another celebrated all-rounder Freddie Flintoff, who was the star of the England's 2005 Ashes victory, to "the finest specimen of the thoroughbred old English yeomen."
"Vivid though the images from the distant past are, mental pictures of rampaging bowling and batting by all three iconic all-rounders, it is difficult now to remove from the front of my mind the shock, the exhilaration, of the recent: the sheer improbability of Stokes’s performance at Headingley last week," wrote Brearley.
Brearley, regarded as one of England's finest captains, said the trio rode their luck at times.
"I like the story of the man who kept complaining to God about his bad luck in life; why would God not at least let him win the lottery?
"Fed up at last with these endless complaints, God barked down from the sky: 'Do me a favour, at least buy a ticket.'
"Stokes, Botham and Flintoff all did rather more than buy tickets. By their courage, skill, conviction and genius, they earned their luck."
'Outrageous rusticity and defiance'
Brearley, who is now a respected psychoanalyst, said there were similarities between Botham's Headingley innings and that of Stokes.
"In a way, Botham's 149 not out against Australia at Headingley in 1981 started where Stokes’s 135 not out left off, with outrageous rusticity and defiance, in the quest for an apparently unreachable target.
"Echoes of the village green on the respectable arena of Headingley."
Brearley, who won 17 and lost just four of his 31 Tests in charge of England, said all three players would be people "to go into combat with".
The 77-year-old also credits the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for bringing Stokes back despite protestations from some after he was found not guilty of affray in a court case last year.
"Some followers of the game were minded to exclude him as a bad influence on the young," wrote Brearley.
"It is to the credit of the ECB, and in the spirit of cricket, that they gave him a second chance."
Updated Date:
Aug 28, 2019 20:43:58 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes' phenomenal knock helps England to a stunning one-wicket victory in third Test
Ashes 2019: Audacious Ben Stokes produces historic innings at Headingley to reassert his boundless capabilities
The Final Word Ashes Podcast: Listen to Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins as they try to make sense of Ben Stokes' brilliance at Headingley