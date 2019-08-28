First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
IND in WI | 1st Test Aug 22, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 318 runs
IND in WI Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: Ben Stokes's performance in third Test better than Ian Botham's 1981 display, says former England player Mike Brearley

Ben Stokes's astonishing match-winning performance in the third Ashes Test at Headingley upstages that of Ian Botham in 1981 at the same ground, according to former England captain Mike Brearley.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 28, 2019 20:43:58 IST

London: Ben Stokes's astonishing match-winning performance in the third Ashes Test at Headingley upstages that of Ian Botham in 1981 at the same ground, according to former England captain Mike Brearley.

Ashes 2019: Ben Stokess performance in third Test better than Ian Bothams 1981 display, says former England player Mike Brearley

Ben Stokes in action against Australia in the third Ashes Test. AFP

"It is hard to believe Stokes's could ever have been, or even ever will be, surpassed," wrote Botham's 1981 captain in The Times.

Both performances included stamina and skill with the ball as well as a monumental performance with the bat, each of them securing narrow wins for England in cricket's oldest rivalry.

Stokes's 135 not out on Sunday secured an highly unlikely one-wicket win over Australia – England required 73 when the last batsman Jack Leach came to the wicket – and followed a monumental 24-over bowling stint in the tourists' second innings during which he took three wickets.

Botham's performance in 1981 was equally heroic. In spite of taking six wickets in Australia's first innings and then scoring 50 in England's first dig, Botham came to crease a second time with the English following on.

His unbeaten 149 transformed the outcome of the Test, setting the stage for Bob Willis to write his name into folklore with eight wickets in the Australians' second innings as England sealed a remarkable 18-run win.

Brearley likens Stokes, Botham and another celebrated all-rounder Freddie Flintoff, who was the star of the England's 2005 Ashes victory, to "the finest specimen of the thoroughbred old English yeomen."

"Vivid though the images from the distant past are, mental pictures of rampaging bowling and batting by all three iconic all-rounders, it is difficult now to remove from the front of my mind the shock, the exhilaration, of the recent: the sheer improbability of Stokes’s performance at Headingley last week," wrote Brearley.

Brearley, regarded as one of England's finest captains, said the trio rode their luck at times.

"I like the story of the man who kept complaining to God about his bad luck in life; why would God not at least let him win the lottery?

"Fed up at last with these endless complaints, God barked down from the sky: 'Do me a favour, at least buy a ticket.'

"Stokes, Botham and Flintoff all did rather more than buy tickets. By their courage, skill, conviction and genius, they earned their luck."

'Outrageous rusticity and defiance'

Brearley, who is now a respected psychoanalyst, said there were similarities between Botham's Headingley innings and that of Stokes.

"In a way, Botham's 149 not out against Australia at Headingley in 1981 started where Stokes’s 135 not out left off, with outrageous rusticity and defiance, in the quest for an apparently unreachable target.

"Echoes of the village green on the respectable arena of Headingley."

Brearley, who won 17 and lost just four of his 31 Tests in charge of England, said all three players would be people "to go into combat with".

The 77-year-old also credits the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for bringing Stokes back despite protestations from some after he was found not guilty of affray in a court case last year.

"Some followers of the game were minded to exclude him as a bad influence on the young," wrote Brearley.

"It is to the credit of the ECB, and in the spirit of cricket, that they gave him a second chance."

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 20:43:58 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Ben Stokes, Cricket, ECB, Headingley, Ian Botham, Mike Brearley, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all