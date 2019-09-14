Ashes 2019: Australia's Steve Smith unperturbed by run-scoring burden, refuses to blame teammates for batting failure
Smith has now amassed 751 runs, a sizeable chunk of the team's overall tally of 2,508 runs over the entire series even though he has missed three of the nine innings after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA Vs PNG USA beat Papua New Guinea by 5 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs NED - Sep 15th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 15th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs SA - Sep 15th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Adivasis and the Indian State: Tamil Nadu's Irular community battles govt apathy, police hostility in fight for identity
-
Kim Clijsters’ comeback inspiration for youngsters, promises to deeply enrich an already robust women’s tour
-
Scarlett Johansson doesn't owe political correctness to her fans regarding Woody Allen; all she owes us is good films
-
Congress to appoint coordinators to rebuild cadre; outreach role was originally cut out for Seva Dal workers
-
Hong Kong protesters take to hills to form human chains during autumn festival; city leader pledges housing reform in an attempt to end turmoil
-
Remembering Bharatendu Harishchandra on Hindi Divas, a man whose work fortified the language
-
Auto sector crisis: Industry's failure to detect looming slowdown exacerbated situation; other businesses must take cue and be vigilant
-
In photos from Pathshala Institute, depictions of faith, community and nature in Indian subcontinent
-
DUSU Election Result 2019: ABVP bags three posts, NSUI gets one; Akshit Dahiya elected president
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
London: Steve Smith refused to blame his inconsistent teammates for their batting failures during the Ashes after he again shouldered the run-scoring burden for Australia.
The former skipper scored 80 at the Oval –his lowest total of a sensational series –as the tourists were bowled out for 225, 69 runs short of England's first-innings total of 294 on the second day of the fifth and final Test.
Smith said he was able to shut out pressures and focus on the job in hand. AFP
Smith has now amassed 751 runs, a sizeable chunk of the team's overall tally of 2,508 runs over the entire series even though he has missed three of the nine innings after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer.
When he was asked for reasons for Australia's batting failures he said conditions had not been kind throughout the series but that players would learn from performing in unfamiliar conditions.
"We haven't seen any huge totals really throughout the whole series so it's not been easy," he said.
"There's always been something there, I felt. If you bowl in good areas for long enough then I think we've seen you'll get rewards."
"Playing in England is completely different from playing back home and you've got to find ways to play away from home," he added.
"Sometimes you need to change certain little things that can help you play in certain conditions and adapt accordingly but I think it will be a good learning curve for all of our batters."
Pressures
Smith said he was able to shut out pressures and focus on the job in hand despite the weight of expectation on his shoulders.
"I just sort of do my thing and what people say it doesn't really bother me, it's just each time I go out to the middle I love batting and I just want to bat and score runs and help out the team," he said.
"People can say whatever they like, nice things, bad things, whatever. It really doesn't bother me."
The 30-year-old, lbw to Chris Woakes, was disappointed not to reach his fourth century of a stellar series on Friday but said he had struggled with "flu" during his innings.
England paceman Archer took six wickets to put his side in the driving seat and Smith was asked whether a great rivalry could develop between the pair.
But the Australian said it was too soon to tell.
"Who knows? When's the next Ashes series? I don't even know," he said. "Will I still be playing? I'm not sure. Who knows the answer to that? We'll see.
"He's a quality performer. He's got two five-fors in four Test matches (Archer has twice taken six wickets in an innings) and you don't get guys bowling 90 miles an hour growing on trees and with the skillset he's got.
"He's a terrific bowler and there's no doubt that he'll gain a lot of confidence from his first Test series." Australia, 2-1 up, have already retained the Ashes urn but are aiming to win their first Test series in England since 2001.
England lead by 78 runs with 10 second-innings wickets remaining.
Updated Date:
Sep 14, 2019 10:44:53 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Jos Buttler leads England's fightback on opening day of fifth Test following batting collapse
Highlights, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 5th Test Day 2 at The Oval: Jofra Archer's six-wicket haul restricts visitors to 225
WATCH: Fan calls David Warner 'cheat' during fourth Ashes Test; Australia opener gives befitting response