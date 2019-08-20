First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 4 Aug 20, 2019
USA vs CAY
USA beat Cayman Islands by 10 runs (D/L method)
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 3 Aug 19, 2019
BER vs CAN
Match Abandoned
NZ in SL Aug 22, 2019
SL vs NZ
P Sara Oval, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 22, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: Australia's Steve Smith ruled out of third Test against England after failing to recover from concussion

Australia's Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes 2019 Test against England at Headingley after failing to recover from a concussion.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 20, 2019 15:46:31 IST

Australia's Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes 2019 Test against England at Headingley after failing to recover from a concussion he suffered during the second Test at Lord's.

Smith didn't take part in training at Headingley on Tuesday but was pictured inspecting the pitch with coach Justin Langer.

Ashes 2019: Australias Steve Smith ruled out of third Test against England after failing to recover from concussion

Steve Smith (2L) didn't take part in training at Headingley. Mike Egerton/PA via AP

The former Australia captain was hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer while batting during Australia's first innings on Day 4, forcing him to leave the field. However, he did return to bat later and eventually got out on 92.

The 30-year-old was subsequently ruled out of last day's play at Lord's due to a delayed concussion.

Smith's unavailability opened doors for Marnus Labuschagne in the second Test as he became the first concussion substitute in Test cricket.

Labuschagne scored a gritty 59 off 100 balls for the visitors as they held on for a precious draw.

Smith played a major role in Australia's victory in the first Test at Edgbaston as he scored a century in each innings.

He also leads the batting charts for the ongoing series with 378 runs at an average of 126.

The Headingley Test begins on 22 August with Australia holding a 1-0 lead in the series.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 15:46:31 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Australia, Cricket, England, England Vs Australia, Jofra Archer, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all