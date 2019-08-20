Australia's Steve Smith has been ruled out of the third Ashes 2019 Test against England at Headingley after failing to recover from a concussion he suffered during the second Test at Lord's.

Smith didn't take part in training at Headingley on Tuesday but was pictured inspecting the pitch with coach Justin Langer.

The former Australia captain was hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer while batting during Australia's first innings on Day 4, forcing him to leave the field. However, he did return to bat later and eventually got out on 92.

The 30-year-old was subsequently ruled out of last day's play at Lord's due to a delayed concussion.

Smith's unavailability opened doors for Marnus Labuschagne in the second Test as he became the first concussion substitute in Test cricket.

Labuschagne scored a gritty 59 off 100 balls for the visitors as they held on for a precious draw.

Smith played a major role in Australia's victory in the first Test at Edgbaston as he scored a century in each innings.

He also leads the batting charts for the ongoing series with 378 runs at an average of 126.

The Headingley Test begins on 22 August with Australia holding a 1-0 lead in the series.