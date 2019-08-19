Ashes 2019: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne's gritty fifty overshadows Ben Stokes' ton as second Test ends in draw
Australia, set an unlikely 267 to win in a minimum of 48 overs after England captain Joe Root's declaration, finished on 154-6.
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs CAY Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB Vs BB Bijapur Bulls tied with Bengaluru Blasters (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW Vs SL Shivamogga Lions beat Mysuru Warriors by 14 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BP Ballari Tuskers beat Belagavi Panthers by 5 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Shivamogga Lions beat Hubli Tigers by 6 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 BER Vs USA Bermuda beat USA by 6 runs
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Scotland beat Oman by 85 runs
- Spain in Finland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 FIN Vs ESP Spain beat Finland by 4 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS England drew with Australia
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW vs NAMW - Aug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT vs BT - Aug 19th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs BP - Aug 19th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT vs BB - Aug 20th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Country without a post office: The unconscionable communication siege of Kashmir must look beyond public order and state security
-
A bad year for Xi Jinping: Chinese president battles Hong Kong protests, trade war with US as Communist China nears 70th anniversary
-
Talks with Pakistan will revolve only around Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh
-
BS Yediyurappa to order inquiry into 'phone-tapping' during previous govt's regime; HD Kumaraswamy says he is ready for probe
-
Raqs-e-Inquilab: In conflict-riddled Kashmir, artists feel compelled to take to the easel, poetry
-
Mira Jacob's Good Talk is a timely, cogent and personal look at navigating race and identity in present-day America
-
Sacred Games: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amruta Subhash, Surveen Chawla on Season 2 of Netflix series
-
NBA: How Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia's passion for basketball is integrating Indian communities with Toronto's mainstream
-
Tracking India's economic slowdown: Narendra Modi's $5 trillion goal is wishful thinking unless Rs 100 lakh cr infra puzzle is solved
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6939
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
London: The second Test between England and Australia ended in a draw at Lord's on Sunday.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (right) struck a valiant fifty on Day 5 of the second Test. AFP
Australia, set an unlikely 267 to win in a minimum of 48 overs after England captain Joe Root's declaration, finished on 154-6, with Marnus Labuschagne -- Test cricket's first concussion substitute -- top-scoring with 59.
A draw always looked likely in a match that saw five whole sessions lost to rain and Australia's Steve Smith ruled out with concussion on Sunday after being hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during his 92 on Saturday.
Four wickets after tea gave England hope of what would have been a stunning win.
Ashes-holders Australia, bidding for their first Test series win away to England in 18 years, remain 1-0 up in the five-match campaign following their 251-run victory at Edgbaston last week.
The third Test at Headingley starts on Thursday.
Updated Date:
Aug 19, 2019 00:27:51 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer will be Steve Smith's biggest challenge in upcoming Tests, feels Shane Warne
Ashes 2019: Jofra Archer says 'everyone's heart skipped a beat' after his bouncer injured Steve Smith
Ashes 2019: England captain Joe Root says he is excited to see Jofra Archer start his Test career