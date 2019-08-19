London: The second Test between England and Australia ended in a draw at Lord's on Sunday.

Australia, set an unlikely 267 to win in a minimum of 48 overs after England captain Joe Root's declaration, finished on 154-6, with Marnus Labuschagne -- Test cricket's first concussion substitute -- top-scoring with 59.

A draw always looked likely in a match that saw five whole sessions lost to rain and Australia's Steve Smith ruled out with concussion on Sunday after being hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during his 92 on Saturday.

Four wickets after tea gave England hope of what would have been a stunning win.

Ashes-holders Australia, bidding for their first Test series win away to England in 18 years, remain 1-0 up in the five-match campaign following their 251-run victory at Edgbaston last week.

The third Test at Headingley starts on Thursday.