Ashes 2019: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne's gritty fifty overshadows Ben Stokes' ton as second Test ends in draw

Australia, set an unlikely 267 to win in a minimum of 48 overs after England captain Joe Root's declaration, finished on 154-6.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 19, 2019 00:27:51 IST

London: The second Test between England and Australia ended in a draw at Lord's on Sunday.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (right) struck a valiant fifty on Day 5 of the second Test. AFP

 

Australia, set an unlikely 267 to win in a minimum of 48 overs after England captain Joe Root's declaration, finished on 154-6, with Marnus Labuschagne -- Test cricket's first concussion substitute -- top-scoring with 59.

A draw always looked likely in a match that saw five whole sessions lost to rain and Australia's Steve Smith ruled out with concussion on Sunday after being hit on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer during his 92 on Saturday.

Four wickets after tea gave England hope of what would have been a stunning win.

Ashes-holders Australia, bidding for their first Test series win away to England in 18 years, remain 1-0 up in the five-match campaign following their 251-run victory at Edgbaston last week.

The third Test at Headingley starts on Thursday.

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2019 00:27:51 IST

