Ashes 2019: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne joins elite Test batting club in unique record

Marnus Labuschagne became just the fifth batsman and fourth Australian in Test history to make two scores in a match higher than a total posted by an opposing team in one innings.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 24, 2019 23:10:31 IST

Leeds: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne joined an exclusive club while making 80 against England in the second innings of the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Saturday.

Marnus Labuschagne scored two fifties in the third Ashes Test. Reuters

In the process, Labuschagne became just the fifth batsman and fourth Australian -- a list that includes head coach Justin Langer -- in Test history to make two scores in a match higher than a total posted by an opposing team in one innings.

Labuschagne made 74 in the first innings at Headingley, the Leeds headquarters of Yorkshire. England were dismissed for just 67, their lowest Ashes total in 71 years.

The only batsman from outside Australia to achieve the feat is outstanding West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge, who hit two hundreds in a 1976 Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, where England collapsed to 71 all out in their first innings.

Two scores in a Test match higher than an opponent's total (player, scores, team, opponents, total, venue, year):

Don Bradman (132/127 not out vs India (125) at Melbourne in 1948)

Gordon Greenidge (134 and 101 vs England (71) at Manchester in 1976)

Matthew Hayden (197 and 103 vs England in Brisbane in 2002)

Justin Langer (191 and 97 vs Pakistan v at Perth in 2004)

Marnus Labuschagne (74 and 80 vs England at Leeds in 2019)

 

