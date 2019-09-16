Ashes 2019: Australia captain Tim Paine says 'mission accomplished' as visitors retain Urn, feels he has more to give as leader
Paine said that while his team can be happy with having retained the Urn, losing the fifth and final Test to draw the series 2-2 put a dampener on their celebrations
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 6 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 8 wickets
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 3 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 135 runs
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SCO vs NED - Sep 16th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ireland T20I Tri-Series, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Sep 17th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 USA vs NAM - Sep 17th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 18th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 19th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW vs JPNW - Sep 19th, 2019, 06:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 NAG vs MAN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ vs BEN - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN vs RAJ - Sep 24th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir issue LIVE updates: Article 370 was 'greatest human rights violation', claims BJP's Jitendra Singh
-
Unpacking Amit Shah's Hindi Divas comment: 'Himperialism' is characteristic of BJP's empire-building ambitions
-
Donald Trump’s threat in response to drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil plant raises regional tensions with Iran
-
Real estate sector mess: Realtors desperately seeking govt aid, but are paying price for holding rates too high, too long
-
Congress gets shot in the arm ahead of Haryana Assembly election as Independent MLA, 4 INLD leaders join party
-
Haryana to implement NRC, announces Manohar Lal Khattar; govt seeks support of ex-HC judge HS Bhalla
-
Richa Chadha on Section 375, criticism about the film, and stretching her acting muscles
-
An orchard in the hills: At Himachal's Thanedhar Estate, lessons in apple picking and history
-
Sourabh Verma, Lakshya Sen lead Indian badminton's glory day as shuttlers bag five titles in Sunday bonanza
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
London: Australia captain Tim Paine said it was mission accomplished even though his team lost the fifth and final Ashes Test against England to draw the series 2-2.
The tourists came into the match at the Oval seeking their first series victory in England since 2001 but came up short, losing by 135 runs on Sunday.
Tim Paine poses with the Ashes Urn. AFP
Paine said that Australia, who won at Edgbaston and Old Trafford but lost agonisingly to a Ben Stokes-inspired England at Headingley, had achieved their main objective in retaining the urn.
"We're taking the urn home so that's certainly what we came to do," he said. "We're thrilled by that, a little disappointed by this game obviously, puts a bit of a dampener on it."
"We can be really proud of the way we've come over here, which is a challenging place for Australians to come and play and win," he added. "To win two Test matches pretty convincingly. We should have won a third (at Headingley) — we let that slip no doubt."
Paine said winning the first Test at Edgbaston, where Australia triumphed by 251 runs, had been crucial for his side's confidence.
"There was so much talk about that being a fortress and how difficult a place it was going to be for us to start the series, probably by design, so for us to come over and win that first Test, and win it, in the end, quite convincingly gave us the belief that we could do it," he said.
And the skipper said he still felt he had a role to play in taking the side forward.
"We've still got a way to go," he said. "Obviously Steve (Smith) had an unbelievably good series and won us a couple of Tests by himself so we've got some parts that we need to improve."
"But if we click them into gear while we've got Steve at the height of his powers and with the pace attack we've got, in the next few years we're going to be a very hard team to beat."
"There's plenty of improvement in this side," Paine added. "I still feel I've got a little bit to give in that space and we're always trying to develop more leaders within our group as well."
Smith, who scored 774 runs in just seven innings, said he was exhausted after a long tour, which also included the World Cup.
The former captain, who returned to international cricket in June after a ban for ball-tampering, received a standing ovation from the crowd in south London when he was out.
"It was a nice reception as I walked off," he said. "It would have been nice if I'd had a few more runs under my belt in this game. I've given it my all since I've been here for the last four-and-a-half-months in every Test match that we've played and I didn't have much left to give today."
"I'm pretty cooked to be honest, mentally and physically. I'm looking forward to a nice couple of weeks' rest now before getting into the Australian summer.
Updated Date:
Sep 16, 2019 11:26:16 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith double century puts Australia in command of fourth Test at Old Trafford
WATCH: Fan calls David Warner 'cheat' during fourth Ashes Test; Australia opener gives befitting response
Ashes 2019: Tim Paine not ready to give up Australia captaincy despite growing calls for Steve Smith to be reinstated