First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
The Ashes | 4th Test Sep 04, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Australia beat England by 185 runs
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2019: Australia captain Tim Paine says fans' passion in stadiums makes retaining urn special, want to win series 3-1

England were set a huge second-innings target of 383 to win but were bowled out for 197 following some spirited lower-order defiance

Agence France-Presse, Sep 09, 2019 00:13:07 IST

Manchester: Steve Smith said it "feels amazing" to retain the Ashes after Australia finally ended a stubborn rearguard effort from England on Sunday to win the fourth Test by 185 runs.

Ashes 2019: Australia captain Tim Paine says fans passion in stadiums makes retaining urn special, want to win series 3-1

Steve Smith struck the third double century of his career on Thursday in fourth Ashes Test. AP

England, set a huge second-innings target of 383 to win, were bowled out for 197 following some spirited lower-order defiance, putting Australia 2-1 up in the five-Test series ahead of next week's finale at the Oval.

"It feels amazing to know the urn is coming home," former captain Smith told Sky Sports. Smith has scored an astonishing 671 runs at a series average of 134.2, including three centuries, despite missing England's one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley due to a concussion.

"I've been here a few times when things haven't gone our way," he added. "This was always one to tick off my bucket list. It's extremely satisfying. We thought we would get our eight chances. I thought Craig Overton was exceptional but fortunately, the boys got the job done."

"I am incredibly proud of how I have performed and what I have helped the team achieve."

Australia captain Tim Paine told the BBC he was overcome with emotion. "The amount of work that's gone in to retain the Ashes has been enormous and I'm really proud of this group and how we bounced back from Headingley," he said.

"The atmosphere, I was just saying to the guys, at every ground has been unbelievable. The noise they make here and the passion they have for cricket makes this moment all the more special."

"We're thrilled. This is what we came here to do, to take the Ashes home. We'll have a bloody good night tonight together and celebrate but we'll be back on deck next week. We want to win the Ashes 3-1."

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 00:13:07 IST

Tags : Ashes, Ashes 2019, Australia, Craig Overton, Cricket, England, Headingly, Jack Leach, Manchester, Old Trafford, Steve Smith, Tim Paine

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all